Nations League live - Ireland vs Armenia

Welcome to Ireland’s final game of their Nations League campaign! Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action from the Aviva Stadium as Ireland look to both avenge their defeat to Armenia earlier this summer and avoid the drop to the dreaded third tier.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny’s thoughts ahead of kick-off.

“We used to joke, if you’ve guards with guns beside you then you are either famous or a wanted man.” — Former Armenia manager Tom Jones on his time in Yerevan

Tom Jones coached Armenia once upon a time. During the week, Gordon Manning caught up with him to discuss his time with tonight’s opponents, as well as his friendship with Sunderland legend Ian Porterfield, who lured him to Yerevan in the first place.

It’s half-time in Tel Aviv and neither side has opened the scoring as of yet.

During the half-time break, we’ll continue the build-up to the senior game with Irish Times soccer correspondent Gavin Cummiskey’s preview. He was impressed with Nathan Collins’ maturity as he spoke to the press in recent days.

Lest we forget, the Ireland U21s are currently in action in Israel as they seek a win in their playoff second leg to reach the European Championships. It’s coming up on half-time in Tel Aviv, no goals but Derry City ‘keeper Brian Maher has just saved a one-on-one chance to keep Ireland level.

First things first, here is the Ireland team. Stephen Kenny has made two changes to the side that lost to Scotland, one of them enforced with Josh Cullen ruled out through suspension. Jeff Hendrick comes in to replace him. Robbie Brady ends his international exile - since March 2021 - in the other change. He replaces James McClean at left wing-back.

It’s an especially poignant return to the team for Brady, who has hopped from club to club in the last year in search of form and an extended run of fitness. His start is just reward for his start to the season with new side Preston North End.