Scotland v Ireland: Kick-off time, TV details and team news

When and where is the match and how can I watch it?

Ireland will play Scotland in Hampden Park in Glasgow at 7.45pm on Saturday night. The latest match of Ireland’s Uefa Nations League game will be broadcast on RTÉ2 and on Premier Sports 1.

What have been Ireland’s results in the Nations League so far?

A poor start to the campaign saw Ireland lose two games in a row, two 1-0 losses, one to Armenia away and one to Ukraine at home, to leave themselves bottom of the group. They turned the corner, however, with a superb 3-0 win over Scotland at home, and then followed that up with a credible 1-1 draw with Ukraine away, memorable for a spectacular solo goal by Nathan Collins.

What is the current state of affairs in the Nations League?

The current table in League B Group 1 is as follows:

1. Scotland - 9 points GD 5 Scored 9 Conceded 4

2. Ukraine - 7 points GD 1 Scored 5 Conceded 4

3. Ireland - 4 points GD 1 Scored 4 Conceded 3

4. Armenia - 3 points GD -7 Scored 2 Conceded 9

Each team has played four games. Ireland have a very slim chance of promotion to League A, the top division of the Nations League. Ireland would need to beat both Scotland on Saturday, preferably by a few goals to level up the goal difference, and then beat Armenia on Tuesday. They would then need Ukraine to draw or lose to Armenia, and Scotland and Ukraine to draw on Tuesday. Given that Ukraine’s game is on at 2pm on Saturday, hours before the Scotland game, Ireland will know they cannot top the group should Ukraine beat Armenia.

Ireland, of course, also have to look over their shoulder at Armenia in order to avoid relegation to League C. A victory on Tuesday night would sort that out, but a win at Hampden Park would make life more comfortable on that front.

What else is at stake?

Every point and every win counts also in Uefa’s overall ranking of Nations League teams, which is the basis for the Euro 2024 qualifier draw. A good Nations League placing also improves Ireland’s chances of getting a playoff place for the Euros, should they not automatically qualify from their group.

What is the team news?

Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out of Ireland’s Nations League matches through injury, replaced by Liam Scales. That leaves door ajar for veterans Séamus Coleman and Shane Duffy to regain their places in the team. Robbie Brady and Callum O’Dowda have returned to the fold after long absences. Brady will compete with James McClean for a starting role at left wing-back. Adam Idah also misses the squad due to a long-term injury.

What system will Stephen Kenny play?

Manager Stephen Kenny is expected to stick to the high-pressing 3-5-2 system that caused the Scots so much hassle in Dublin last summer. Who he chooses up front is up for grabs, Chiedozie Ogbene, Scott Hogan, Troy Parrott, Michael Obafemi and Callum Robinson all in contention. At the back, a lack of game time is a concern for both Coleman and Duffy, Coleman has not played a minute this season while Duffy has registered just 120 seconds. Doherty has also played very little for Spurs but is expected to start at right wing-back. Josh Cullen is expected to anchor the midfield, his choice of partners in midfield will likely be between Jeff Hendrick, Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight.

What is Scotland’s form like?

Scotland were impressive against Ukraine on Wednesday night and ran out comfortable 3-0 winners. In fact the only loss of their campaign so far has been the 3-0 defeat to Ireland at the Aviva. Unlike Ireland, who struggled against Armenia away, Scotland won 4-1 and have a strong midfield trio with Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, Aston Villa’s John McGinn and Celtic’s Callum McGregor. While their best player, Liverpool’s star left-back Andy Robertson, is missing through injury but they have the next best replacement in Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney. Everton’s Nathan Patterson will also miss the game after an injury against Ukraine. Steve Clarke’s men will be high in confidence but Ireland will also fancy their chances after winning so comprehensively in Dublin in June.