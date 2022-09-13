Derry City see off Sligo Rovers to move within a point of leaders Shamrock Rovers

Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Luke McNicholas is beaten by a free-kick from Derry City's Will Patching during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Derry City 1 Sligo Rovers 0

Derry City continued to keep the pressure on Shamrock Rovers at the business end of the Premier Division table following this deserved victory over Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell.

One point behind of the Hoops, who have two games in hand, the title will be Rovers to lose but Ruaidhrí Higgins’s side appear determined to keep them honest.

For Sligo, this defeat more or less ends their hopes of European football next season, but they can have no complaints as Derry dominated the clearcut chances over the 94 minutes.

READ MORE

[ Premier Division table ]

Ryan Graydon missed a superb opportunity to put Derry City in front when he met at Cameron McJannett’s cross, the right winger heading the ball wide from eight yards.

However, in the 15th minute Will Patching, returning to first-team duty following injury, broke the deadlock.

The playmaker curled a superb free-kick into the Sligo net from 18 yards, Sligo goalkeeper Luke McNicholas getting a hand to the ball but failed to keep it out.

McNicholas did well on the half-hour to parry a stinging shot from distance from Cameron Dummigan, with the rebound cleared to safety.

Sligo threatened five minutes later when Paddy Kirk raced up the left flank and having delivered a dangerous centre, the ball took a deflection before home goalkeeper Brian Maher adjusted to palm the ball clear of his net with a superb save.

Minutes before the interval referee Rob Harvey was heavily involved in the action having produced three swift yellow cards, as heavy challenges proved the order of the day.

Sligo’s Robert Burton and Shane Blayney were booked as was Derry striker Jamie McGonigle.

Michael Duffy displayed his skills with both feet when bringing the best out of McNicholas on the stroke of half-time.

The winger crashed a right-foot effort towards goal, the Sligo goalkeeper missed the attempted punch, but managed to head the ball clear and when the rebound dropped into the path of Duffy, he drilled a shot with jis left foot narrowly over the crossbar.

Derry attempted a training-ground exercise with a corner kick, Patching rolling the ball low into the box with Duffy driving the ball low which was again parried by the alert McNicholas.

The home side continued to apply pressure in search of that vital second goal and McGonigle went close to scoring in the 55th minute, his powerful effort screaming over the Sligo crossbar.

Graydon missed another good chance following a cross by Duffy and another clearcut chance was lost before Derry substitute, James Akintunde was denied by McNicholas, the striker’s first touch when entering the fray in the 70th minute.

With Derry struggling to kill the game off, Sligo sub Max Mata was presented with a late, late chance but he guided the ball over the crossbar from close range.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, S McEleney, McJannet; Patching (Thomson, 70 mins), Dummigan; Graydon (Kavanagh, 82 mins), P McEleney, Duffy (Lafferty, 90 mins); McGonigle (Akintunde, 70 mins).

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas; Banks, Pijnaker, Blayney, Kirk; Bolger (Morahan, 62 mins), Fitzgerald, Burton, Livak McDonnell (Mata, 62 mins); Keena.

Referee: R Harvey.