Premier League returns next weekend with three games postponed after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Three Premier League matches scheduled for the upcoming weekend have been postponed ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, the Premier League announced on Monday.

Chelsea’s home game against Liverpool and Manchester United’s home game against Leeds United have been postponed, it said. Brighton & Hove Albion’s match against Crystal Palace on Saturday will also remain postponed, it added.

Crystal Palace’s trip to Brighton had already been postponed due to now-cancelled train strikes and will still be played at a future date.

“Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures,” the Premier League statement continued.

“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

“For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums.

“New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.”

Kick-off times have been adjusted for two of Sunday’s games, with Arsenal’s trip to Brentford moved from 14:00 to 12:00 and Everton v West Ham altered from 14:00 to 14:15 to avoid a clash.