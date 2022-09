Your full Premier League club-by-club guide to the record £1.9bn summer transfer blowout

Liverpool's £85 million capture of striker Darwin Núñez is the joint top fee paid in the transfer window along with Manchester United's signing of Antony. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Premier League clubs have broken their transfer spending record for a season in the summer window alone. Estimates from Deloitte’s sports business group show gross spending this summer of £1.9 billion, surpassing by £487.8 million the previous record, spent across the summer and January windows of the 2017-18 season.

According to Deloitte, the gross spend is 67 per cent higher than the previous summer transfer window’s £1.1 billion and 34 per cent higher than the previous record (summer 2017′s £1.4 billion).

“The 2022-23 season already has the highest transfer spend since the two-window season began, exceeding the previous record by 3 per cent (2017-18′s £1.86 billion),” the group said.

New ownership acted as a catalyst for increased spending, with Chelsea spending more than any other Premier League club. They spent £157.8 million more than they did last summer (2022′s £255.3 million; 2021′s £97.5 million) and £53.3 million more than the next biggest spenders (Manchester United’s £202 million).

Liverpool’s and Manchester United’s respective moves for the forwards Darwin Núñez and Antony are the most expensive of this summer, both worth about £85 million, and Chelsea signed Wesley Fofana from Leicester for an initial £70 million.

Zal Udwadia, assistant director in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, said earlier in the window: “You’ve got the return of fans in full force and new broadcast deals coming into play, you’ve really got clubs with high amounts of confidence and certainty going into this window.

“You’ve got a new broadcast cycle that’s starting, where the international portion of the rights have exceeded domestic rights for the first time, and that really again highlights the global appeal of the Premier League.”

Premier League clubs signed 19 players from Football League clubs, up from six in summer 2021, with 68 per cent of these players signed for a fee.

This summer’s window also saw a different demographic of clubs among the top spenders compared with previous years, with Nottingham Forest recording a gross spend of £126 million, marking only the third time Deloitte has reported any club spending more than £100 million upon promotion to the Premier League (Aston Villa, 2019: £124.9 million; Fulham, 2018: £104.3 million).

Udwadia said: “The ‘big six’ clubs [are] spending to solidify or break into those four Champions League spots, you’ve got another group spending to try and break into European football and reap the rewards that brings, and you’ve got a whole tier of clubs who are spending just to stay in the Premier League, because the cost of relegation is so high.”

Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Chelsea paid Brighton £60m for Marc Cucurella. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Club-by-club guide to summer transfer window deals

Arsenal

Ins: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City, £45m), Marquinhos (Sao Paulo, undisclosed), Fabio Vieira (Porto, £34m), Matt Turner (New England Revolution, undisclosed), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Man City, undisclosed)

Outs: Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon, free), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille, undisclosed), Bernd Leno (Fulham, £8m), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray, undisclosed), Nuno Tavares (Marseille, loan), Nicolas Pepe (Nice, loan), Pablo Mari (Monza, loan), Folarin Balogun (Reims, loan), Dan Ballard (Sunderland, undisclosed), Harry Clarke (Stoke, loan), Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich, loan), Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart, free), Jonathan Dinzeyi (released), Joel Lopez (Cultural Leonesa, free), Jordan McEneff (Derry City, free), Zak Swanson (Portsmouth, undisclosed), Auston Trusty (Birmingham, loan), Marcelo Flores (Real Oviedo, loan), Ryan Alebiosu (Kilmarnock, loan), Mazeed Ogungbo (Crawley, loan), Charlie Patino (Blackpool, loan), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Rotherham, loan), Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand (Hull, loan), Omar Rekik (Sparta Rotterdam, loan), Mika Biereth (Waalwijk, loan), Jordi Osei-Tutu (Bochum, undisclosed), Nikolaj Moller (Den Bosch, loan), Ovie Ejeheri (Chelmsford, loan), Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea, undisclosed), Arthur Okonkwo (Crewe, loan), Alex Runarsson (Alanyaspor, loan), Tom Smith (Bromley, loan), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Southampton, loan).

Aston Villa

Ins: Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona, £17m), Boubacar Kamara (Marseille, free), Diego Carlos (Sevilla, undisclosed), Robin Olsen (Roma, undisclosed), Ludwig Augustinsson (Sevilla, loan), Rory Wilson (Rangers, undisclosed), Ewan Simpson (Hearts, undisclosed), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves, undisclosed), Jan Bednarek (Southampton, loan).

Outs: Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea, undisclosed), Matt Targett (Newcastle, £15m), Anwar El Ghazi (PSV Eindhoven, undisclosed), Bertrand Traore (Istanbul Basaksehir, loan), Conor Hourihane (Derby, free), Wesley (Levante, loan), Trezeguet (Trabzonspor, undisclosed), Indiana Vassilev (Inter Miami, loan), Finley Thorndike (Birmingham, free), Finn Azaz (Plymouth, loan), Viljami Sinisalo (Burton, loan), Louie Barry (MK Dons, loan), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Cardiff, loan), Aaron Ramsey (Norwich, loan), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Huddersfield, loan), Keinan Davis (Watford, loan), Kortney Hause (Watford, loan), Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock, loan), Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split, undisclosed), Tyreik Wright (Bradford, loan), Hayden Lindley (Newport, loan), Tim Iroegbunam (QPR, loan), Caleb Chukwuemeka (Crawley, loan).

Bournemouth

Ins: Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough, £10m), Ryan Fredericks (West Ham, free), Joe Rothwell (Blackburn, free), Neto (Barcelona, free), Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord, undisclosed), Jack Stephens (Southampton, loan)

Outs: Gavin Kilkenny (Stoke, loan), Robbie Brady (Preston, free), Gary Cahill (released), Brennan Camp (Eastleigh, free), Ryan Glover (Aldershot, free), Connor Kurran-Browne (Hampton & Richmond Borough, free), Luke Nippard (Weymouth, free), Owen Palmer (released), Aaron Roberts (Wimborne, free), Jack Seddon (Weymouth, free), Sam Sherring (Northampton, undisclosed), Zeno Ibsen Rossi (Cambridge, undisclosed), Nathan Moriah-Welsh (Newport, loan), Christian Saydee (Shrewsbury, loan).

Brentford

Ins: Aaron Hickey (Bologna, £17m), Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull, £20m), Thomas Strakosha (Lazio, free), Ben Mee (Burnley, free), Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria, undisclosed)

Outs: Christian Eriksen (Manchester United, free), Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough, undisclosed), Tariqe Fosu (Stoke, loan), Julian Jeanvier (Auxerre, free), Mads Bidstrup (Nordsjaelland, loan), Ben Hockenhull (Tranmere, free), Dominic Jefferies (Gillingham, undisclosed), Paris Maghoma (AFC Wimbledon, loan), Lachlan Brook (Crewe, loan), Dominic Thompson (Blackpool, undisclosed), Daniel Oyegoke (MK Dons, loan), Nathan Young-Coombes (AFC Wimbledon, loan), Ellery Balcombe (Crawley, loan), Myles Peart-Harris (Forest Green, loan), Joel Valencia (De Graafschap, loan), Halil Dervisoglu (Burnley, loan), Fin Stevens (Brentford, loan).

Brighton

Ins: Julio Enciso (Libertad Asuncion, £9.5m), Benicio Baker-Boaitey (Porto, undisclosed), Simon Adingra (FC Nordsjaelland, undisclosed), Imari Samuels (Reading, undisclosed), Levi Colwill (Chelsea, loan), Luca Barrington (Man City, undisclosed), Pervis Estupinan (Villarreal, undisclosed)

Outs: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea, £60m), Yves Bissouma (Tottenham, £25m), Shane Duffy (Fulham, loan), Neal Maupay (Everton, undisclosed), Leo Ostigard (Napoli, undisclosed), Jayson Molumby (West Brom, undisclosed), Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough, undisclosed), Aaron Connolly (Venezia, loan), Alex Cochrane (Hearts, undisclosed), Tudor Baluta (Farul Constanta, free), Adam Desbois (Hartley Wintney, free), Lars Dendoncker (released), Ulrick Ella (Angers, free), Ayo Tanimowo (released), John Lucero (Worrthing, free), Jaami Qureshi (released), Haydon Roberts (Derby, loan), Carl Rushworth (Lincoln, loan), Abdallah Sima (Angers, loan), Taylor Richards (QPR, loan), Marc Leonard (Northampton, loan), Jensen Weir (Morecambe, loan), Reda Khadra (Sheff Utd, loan), Teddy Jenks (Crawley, loan), Michal Karbownik (Fortuna Dusseldorf, loan), Kjell Scherpen (Vitesse Arnhem, loan), Lorent Tolaj (Salford, loan), Kacper Kozlowksi (Vitesse Arnhem, loan), Andi Zeqiri (Basel, loan), Zak Emmerson (Blackpool, undisclosed).

Chelsea

Ins: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City, £47.5m), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, £34m), Gabriel Slolina (Chicago Fire, £12m), Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa, undisclosed), Marc Cucurella (Brighton, £60m), Cesare Casadei, (Inter Milan, £12m), Wesley Fofana (Leicester, £70m), Omari Hutchinson (Arsenal, undisclosed)

Outs: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan, loan), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, free), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig, £25m), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona, free), Emerson Palmieri (West Ham, £15m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Bayer Leverkusen, loan), Ross Barkley (released), Malang Sarr (Monaco, loan), Danny Drinkwater (released), Levi Colwill (Brighton, loan), Charly Musonda (Levante, free), Jake Clarke-Salter (QPR, free), Lucas Bergstrom (Peterborough, loan), Sam McClelland (Barrow, loan), Nathan Baxter (Hull, loan), Jamie Cumming (MK Dons, loan), Ian Maatsen (Burnley, loan), Tino Anjorin (Huddersfield, loan), Henry Lawrence (MK Dons, loan), Gabriel Slolina (Chicago Fire, loan), Baba Rehman (Reading, loan), Ethan Wady (Woking, loan), Xavier Simons (Hull, loan), Dujon Sterling (Stoke, loan), Jayden Wareham (Orient, loan), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, loan), Harvey Cole (Hull, loan), Bryan Fiabema (Forest Green, loan).

Crystal Palace

Ins: Sam Johnstone (West Brom, free), Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby, undisclosed), Cheick Doucoure (Lens, undisclosed), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich, undisclosed)

Outs: Christian Benteke (DC United, undisclosed), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest, free), Martin Kelly (released), Jaroslaw Jach (Zaglebie Lubin, free), Luke Dreher (released), Rian Jamai (released), Kanye Jobson (released), Nya Kirby (released), Joseph Ling (released), Sean Robertson (Forest Green, free), Sion Spence (Gloucester City, free), Aidan Steele (Crusaders, free), James Taylor (Tonbridge, free), Dylan Thiselton (Bowers & Pitsea, free), Remi Matthews (St Johnstone, loan), Tayo Adaramola (Coventry, loan), Sean Robertson (released), Scott Banks (Bradford, loan), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Charlton, loan), Malachi Boateng (Queen’s Park, loan), Daniel Quick (Dorking Wanderers, loan), Luke Plange (RWD Molenbeek, loan), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, loan), David Boateng (Queen’s Park, loan), Rob Street (Shrewsbury, loan)

Everton

Ins: James Tarkowski (Burnley, free), Ruben Vinagre (Sporting, loan), Dwight McNeil (Burnley, undisclosed), Conor Coady (Wolves, loan), Amadou Onana (Lille, £33m), Neal Maupay (Brighton, undisclosed), Idrissa Gueye (Paris St Germain, undisclosed), James Garner (Man Utd, undisclosed).

Outs: Richarlison (Tottenham, £60m), Dele Alli (Besiktas, loan), Jonjoe Kenny (Hertha Berlin, free), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Trabzonspor, loan), Fabian Delph (released), Cenk Tosun (Besiktas, free), Gylfi Sigurdsson (released), Ryan Astley (Accrington, loan), Jarrad Branthwaite (PSV Eindhoven, loan), Tyler Onyango (Burton, loan), Ellis Simms (Sunderland, loan), Lewis Dobbin (Derby, loan), Nathan Broadhead (Wigan, loan), Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers, loan), Niels Nkounkou (Cardiff, loan), Joao Virginia (Cambuur, loan)

Fulham

Ins: Joao Palhinha (Sporting, undisclosed), Andreas Pereira (Manchester United, £10m), Kevin Mbabu (Wolfsburg, £6.4m), Bernd Leno (Arsenal, £8m), Shane Duffy (Brighton, loan), Issa Diop (West Ham, undisclosed), Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk, undisclosed), Layvin Kurzawa (Paris St Germain, loan), Willian (Corinthians, free), Willian (Corinthians, free), Carlos Vinicius (Benfica, undisclosed).

Outs: Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool, undisclosed), Joe Bryan (Nice, loan), Rodrigo Muniz (Middlesbrough, loan), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, undisclosed), Jean Michael Seri (Hull, free), Alfie Mawson (Wycombe, free), Cyrus Christie (Hull, free), Fabri (released), Michael Hector (released), Timmy Abraham (Walsall, free), Jacob Adams (Hayes & Yeading, free), Eric Ameyaw (released), Xavier Benjamin (Cardiff, free), Tyler Caton (Corinthian-Cas, free), Jerome Opoku (Arouca, free), Jonathon Page (Farnborough, free), Julian Schwarzer (Azkals Development Team, free), Jaylan Wildbore (released), Sonny Hilton (Carlisle, loan), Taye Ashby-Hammond (Stevenage, loan), Steven Sessegnon (Charlton, loan), Kieron Bowie (Northampton, loan), Jean-Pierre Tiehi (Hamilton, loan), Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers, loan)

Leeds

Ins: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg £25m), Rasmus Kristensen (Red Bull Salzburg £10m), Marc Roca (Bayern Munich, £10m), Darko Gyabi (Manchester City, £5m), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, undisclosed), Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord, undisclosed), Sonny Perkins (West Ham, free), Joel Robles (Real Betis, free)

Outs: Raphinha (Barcelona, £50m), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City, £42m), Kiko Casilla (Getafe, free), Tyler Roberts (QPR, loan), Charlie Cresswell (Millwall, loan), Jamie Shackleton (Millwall, loan), Lewis Bate (Oxford, loan), Leif Davis (Ipswich, undisclosed), Nohan Kenneh (Hibernian, free), Laurens De Bock (Atromitos, free), Josh Galloway (Annan Athletic, free), Alfie Hughes (Darlington, free), Bobby Kamwa (released), Lui Bradbury (released), Joe Littlewood (released), Mitchell Picksley (released), Ryan Edmondson (Carlisle, undisclosed), Liam McCarron (Stoke, undisclosed), Elia Caprile (Bari, undisclosed), Lewis Bate (Oxford, loan), Helder Costa (Al-Ittihad, loan), Ian Poveda (Blackpool, loan), Jack Jenkins (Salford, loan), Mateusz Bogusz (Ibiza, loan)

Leicester

Ins: Alex Smithies (Cardiff, free), Wout Faes (Reims, undisclosed)

Outs: Wesley Fofana (Chelsea, £70m), Kasper Schmeichel (Nice, undisclosed), Hamza Choudhury (Watford, loan), Eldin Jakupovic (released), Vontae Daley-Campbell (Cardiff, free), Callum Hulme (released), Will Russ (Fleetwood, free), Tyrese Shade (Swindon, free), Jacob Wakeling (Swindon, free), Khanya Leshabela (Crewe, loan), Ben Nelson (Rochdale, loan), Jakub Stolarczyk (Fleetwood, loan), George Hurst (Blackburn, loan), Josh Eppiah (Northampton, loan), Brad Young (Notts County, loan)

Liverpool

Ins: Fabio Carvalho (Fulham, undisclosed), Darwin Nunez (Benfica, £85.5m), Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen, £6.5m), Arthur Melo (Juventus, loan).

Outs: Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich, £35.1m), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest, £17m), Takumi Minamino (Monaco, £15.5m), Divock Origi (AC Milan, free), Ben Davies (Rangers, £4m), Rhys Williams (Blackpool, loan), Loris Karius (released), Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff, free), Ben Woodburn (Preston, free), Elijah Dixon-Bonner (released), Luis Longstaff (Cove Rangers, free), Sean Wilson (released), Conor Bradley (Bolton, loan), Adam Lewis (Newport, loan), James Balagizi (Crawley, loan), Vitezslav Jaros (Stockport, loan), Tom Clayton (Swindon, undisclosed), Owen Beck (Famalicao, loan), Tyler Morton (Blackburn, loan), Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen, loan), Sepp van den Berg (Schalke, loan), Owen Beck (Bolton, loan), Billy Koumetio (Austria Vienna, loan), Paul Glatzel (Tranmere, loan), Jack Bearne (Kidderminster, loan), Fidel O’Rourke (Caernarfon Town, loan), Max Woltman (Doncaster, loan)

Manchester City

Ins: Julian Alvarez (River Plate, £17m), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, £51.2m), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds, £42m), Stefan Ortega (Arminia Bielefeld, free), Sergio Gomez (Anderlecht, £11m), Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund, undisclosed)

Outs: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea, £47.5m), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal, £45m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal, undisclosed), Fernandinho (Athletico Paranaense, free), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton, £12m), Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough, loan), Liam Delap (Stoke, loan), James Trafford (Bolton, loan), Darko Gyabi (Leeds, £5m), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley, free), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley, loan), Romeo Lavia (Southampton, undisclosed), Callum Doyle (Coventry, loan), Kwaku Oduroh (Derby, free), Patrick Roberts (Sunderland, undisclosed), Lewis Fiorini (Blackpool, loan), Arijanet Muric (Burnley, undisclosed), Cieran Slicker (Rochdale, loan), Yangel Herrera (Girona, loan), James McAtee (Sheff Utd, loan), Slobodan Tedic (Barnsley, loan), Luke Mbete! (Huddersfield, loan), Luca Barrington (Brighton, undisclosed)

Manchester United

Ins: Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord, £13m), Christian Eriksen (Brentford, free), Lisandro Martinez (Ajax, £57m), Casemiro (Real Madrid, £60m), Antony (Ajax, £85m), Martin Dubravka (Newcastle, loan)

Outs: Jesse Lingard (Nottingham Forest, free), Paul Pogba (Juventus, free), Juan Mata (free), Nemanja Matic (Roma, free), Edinson Cavani (Valencia, free), Eric Bailly (Marseille, loan), Andreas Pereira (Fulham, £10m), Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest, loan), Alex Telles (Sevilla, loan), Lee Grant (retired), D’Mani Mellor (Wycombe, free), Reece Devine (Swindon, free), Paul McShane (released), Connor Stanley (Bolton, free), Paul Woolston (retired), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United, undisclosed), Alvaro Fernandez (Preston, loan), Ethan Laird (QPR, loan), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham, loan), Amad Diallo (Sunderland, loan), Ethan Galbraith (Salford, loan), James Garner (Everton, undisclosed), Tahith Chong (Birmingham, undisclosed).

Newcastle

Ins: Nick Pope (Burnley, undisclosed), Matt Targett (Aston Villa, £15m), Sven Botman (Lille, £35m), Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad, £58m), Alex Murphy (Galway United, undisclosed), Charlie McArthur (Kilmarnock, undisclosed), Jordan Hackett (Tottenham, free)

Outs: Dwight Gayle (Stoke, undisclosed), Isaac Hayden (Norwich, loan), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, loan), Freddie Woodman (Preston, undisclosed), Mo Sangare (Accrington, free), Oisin Mcentee (Walsall, free), Lewis Cass (Port Vale, free), Ciaran Clark (Sheff Utd, loan), Lucas De Bolle (Hamilton, loan), Martin Dubravka (Man Utd, loan), Matty Longstaff (Colchester, loan), Kelland Watts (Peterbrough, loan), Federico Fernandez (Elche, free).

Nottingham Forest

Ins: Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, £17m), Dean Henderson (Manchester United, loan), Giulian Biancone (Troyes, £5m), Moussa Niakhate (Mainz, undisclosed), Neco Williams (Liverpool, £17m), Omar Richards (Bayern Munich, undisclosed), Wayne Hennessey (Burnley, free), Brandon Aguilera (Alajuelense, undisclosed), Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield, undisclosed), Lewis O’Brien (Huddersfield, undisclosed), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United, free), Orel Mangala (Stuttgart, undisclosed), Emmanuel Dennis (Watford, £20m), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace, free), Remo Freuler (Atalanta, undisclosed), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves, £25m), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid, loan), Hwang Ui-jo (Bordeaux, undisclosed), Willy Boly (Wolves, undisclosed)

Outs: Brice Samba (Lens, undisclosed), Lewis Grabban (Al Ahli, free), Joe Lolley (Sydney FC, undisclosed), Ethan Horvath (Luton, loan), Tobias Figueiredo (Hull, free), Carl Jenkinson (Newcastle Jets, free), Gaetan Bong (released), Marcelo Valencia (released), Josh Barnes (Basford United, free), Baba Fernandes (Accrington, free), Sam Sanders (York, free), Morgan Thomas-Sadler (released), Joe Watkins (released), Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen, undisclosed), Will Swan (Mansfield, loan), Tyrese Fornah (Reading, loan), Jonathan Panzo (Coventry, loan), Fin Back (Carlisle, loan), Riley Harbottle (Mansfield, loan), Brandon Aguilera (Guanacasteca, loan), Xande Silva (Dijon, undisclosed), Alex Mighten (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos, loan)

Southampton

Ins: Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City, £12m), Alex Iwumene (Sutton, undisclosed), Mateusz Lis (Altay, free), Armel Bella-Kotchap (VfL Bochum, undisclosed), Romeo Lavia (Manchester City, undisclosed), Joe Aribo (Rangers, undisclosed), Sekou Mara (Bordeaux, undisclosed), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal, loan), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille, undisclosed).

Outs: Fraser Forster (Tottenham, free), Oriol Romeu (Girona, undisclosed), Shane Long (Reading, free), Will Smallbone (Stoke, loan), Harry Lewis (Bradford, free), Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County, loan), Caleb Watts (Morecambe, loan), Dan Nlundulu (Cheltenham, loan), Kegs Chauke (Exeter, loan), Benni Smales-Braithwaite (Barrow, free), Will Ferry (Cheltenham, undisclosed), Nathan Tella (Burnley, loan), Jack Stephens (Bournemouth, loan), Dynel Simeu (Tranmere, loan), Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa, loan).

Tottenham

Ins: Richarlison (Everton, £60m), Yves Bissouma (Brighton, £25m), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan, free), Fraser Forster (Southampton, free), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona, loan), Djed Spence (Middlesbrough, undisclosed), Destiny Udogie (Udinese, £15m)

Outs: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax, £26m), Sergio Reguilon (Atletico Madrid, loan), Joe Rodon (Rennes, loan), Harry Winks (Sampdoria, loan), Tanguy Ndombele (Napoli, loan), Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal, loan), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic, undisclosed), Troy Parrott (Preston, loan), J’Neil Bennett (released), Jez Davies (released), Jordan Hackett (Newcastle, free), Marcel Lavinier (Swindon, free), Khalon Haysman (released), Kacper Kurylowicz (released), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Hull, undisclosed), Dermi Lusala (Coventry, free), Josh Oluwayemi (Portsmouth, free), Tobi Omole (Crawley, free), Isak Solberg (released), Renaldo Torraj (released), Oliver Turner (released), Jack Clarke (Sunderland, undisclosed), Dane Scarlett (Portsmouth, loan), Kion Etete (Cardiff, undisclosed), Destiny Udogie (Udinese, loan)

West Ham

Ins: Nayef Aguerd (Rennes, undisclosed), Alphonse Areola (Paris St Germain, £10.5m), Flynn Downes (Swansea, £12m), Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo, £30m), Maxwel Cornet (Burnley, undisclosed), Thilo Kehrer (Paris St Germain, undisclosed), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea, £15m), Lucas Paqueta (£52m, Lyon)

Outs: Issa Diop (Fulham, undisclosed), Mark Noble (retired), Andriy Yarmolenko (Al Ain, free), David Martin (released), Ryan Fredericks (Bournemouth, free), Arthur Masuaku (Besiktas, loan), Aji Alese (Sunderland, undisclosed), Nathan Holland (MK Dons, free), Jayden Fevrier (released), Bernardo Rosa (Pardubice, free), Amadou Diallo (released), Ossama Ashley (Colchester, free), Isaac Evans (released), Sonny Perkins (Leeds, free), Joseph Anang (Derby, loan), Thierry Nevers (Newport, loan), Dan Chesters (Colchester, loan), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, loan), Dan Chesters (Colchester, loan), Armstrong Okoflex (Swansea, loan), Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham, loan)

Wolves

Ins: Matheus Nunes (Sporting, £38m), Nathan Collins (Burnley, undisclosed), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia, £27.5m), Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart, £15m)

Outs: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest, £25m), Conor Coady (Everton, loan), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa, undisclosed), Fabio Silva (Anderlecht, loan), Ki-Jana Hoever (PSV Eindhoven, loan), Dion Sanderson (Birmingham, loan), Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough, loan), Marcal (Botafogo, free), John Ruddy (Birmingham, free), Romain Saiss (Besiktas, free), Conor Carty (Bolton, free), Pascal Estrada (Olimpija Ljubljana, free), Raphael Nya (released), Jamie Pardington (released), Faisu Sangare (released), Lewis Richards (Harrogate, loan), Taylor Perry (Cheltenham, loan), Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool, loan), Nigel Lonwijk (Plymouth, loan), Joe O’Shaughnessy (Bradford, loan).

*Most fees are reported