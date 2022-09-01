Live World Cup Qualifier: Ireland v Finland

Ireland fans and twins Mia Akinsowan and Zara Akinsowan (both 9) from Baldoyle ahead of the game against Finland. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

4 mins: Nervy start from Ireland here. They backed off a bit too readily and Finland almost got in around the back on the right flank but a great tackle by Campbell and it’s Ireland’s goal-kick. Straight after, Megan COnnolly had to slide in to clear for a corner on the other wing. Courtney Brosnan flapped at the cross and it had to be cleared off the line by Katie McCabe. Ireland need to settle down.

0:00 mins - And we’re underway! Denise O’Sullivan kicks us off.

We’ll see how they shape up when the game gets going obviously but the clear implication in that team is that Katie McCabe is going to be given a more front foot role tonight. Vera Pauw gave a gnomic smile last Friday when we asked her what she thought McCabe’s best position is. “You’ll see,” she said.

Team news alert. Megan Campbell comes in for her first start in three years, filling in for the injured Niamh Fahey.

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Jamie Finn, Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Megan Campbell; Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn, Katie McCabe, Jess Ziu; Heather Payne

Finland: Tinja-Riikka Korpela; Elli Pikkujamsa, Anna Westerlund, Natalia Kuikka, Emma Koivisto; Olga Ahtinen, Ria Oling, Eveliina Summanen, Heidi Kollanen; Linda Sallstrom, Jutta Rantala

If you like your context raw and straight between the eyes, who better than our soccer corr Gavin Cummiskey to give it to you in this handy explainer?

https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2022/09/01/ireland-vs-finland-time-venue-tv-details-kick-off-play-offs-explained-vera-pauw/

There’s nothing like a night like this. A full stadium, a team on the up, the country mad for them to do well. Ireland’s road to the 2023 World Cup is complicated when you write down on paper (hint: you’ll need lots of paper) but winning tends to simplify matters. Anything less won’t sink their chances but it won’t help either.