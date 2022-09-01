Live Women's World Cup qualifer

Live World Cup Qualifier: Ireland v Finland

Follow the action live from Tallaght as Vera Pauw’s side bid to secure a World Cup play-off berth

Ireland fans and twins Mia Akinsowan and Zara Akinsowan (both 9) from Baldoyle ahead of the game against Finland. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Thu Sep 1 2022 - 19:06
19:06

4 mins: Nervy start from Ireland here. They backed off a bit too readily and Finland almost got in around the back on the right flank but a great tackle by Campbell and it’s Ireland’s goal-kick. Straight after, Megan COnnolly had to slide in to clear for a corner on the other wing. Courtney Brosnan flapped at the cross and it had to be cleared off the line by Katie McCabe. Ireland need to settle down.

19:01

0:00 mins - And we’re underway! Denise O’Sullivan kicks us off.

18:49

We’ll see how they shape up when the game gets going obviously but the clear implication in that team is that Katie McCabe is going to be given a more front foot role tonight. Vera Pauw gave a gnomic smile last Friday when we asked her what she thought McCabe’s best position is. “You’ll see,” she said.

18:45

Team news alert. Megan Campbell comes in for her first start in three years, filling in for the injured Niamh Fahey.

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Jamie Finn, Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Megan Campbell; Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn, Katie McCabe, Jess Ziu; Heather Payne

Finland: Tinja-Riikka Korpela; Elli Pikkujamsa, Anna Westerlund, Natalia Kuikka, Emma Koivisto; Olga Ahtinen, Ria Oling, Eveliina Summanen, Heidi Kollanen; Linda Sallstrom, Jutta Rantala

18:41

If you like your context raw and straight between the eyes, who better than our soccer corr Gavin Cummiskey to give it to you in this handy explainer?

18:39

There’s nothing like a night like this. A full stadium, a team on the up, the country mad for them to do well. Ireland’s road to the 2023 World Cup is complicated when you write down on paper (hint: you’ll need lots of paper) but winning tends to simplify matters. Anything less won’t sink their chances but it won’t help either.

