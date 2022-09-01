World Cup qualifiers: All you need to know ahead of Ireland vs Finland

Vera Pauw's Ireland take on Finland in Tallaght on Thursday evening. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Keeping it simple, beat Finland in Tallaght and a World Cup play-off is guaranteed?

Correct.

Is the match live on RTÉ?

Yes, kick-off is 7pm.

What about a draw or defeat?

Ireland will need a result in Slovakia on Tuesday and hope that Sweden do them favour in Finland.

But victory sets up a win or bust game to reach next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand?

Maybe. There is nothing simple about this process.

Break it down?

Ireland are currently ranked seventh of nine runners-up in the Uefa group stages. Sweden have qualified from Group A but Finland is one point adrift of Ireland with two matches to play. The Finns finish at home to the Swedes while Ireland must travel to Slovakia.

This could get ugly fast?

Defeat to Finland means that Vera Pauw’s team lose control of their own destiny.

Staying positive, what happens if Ireland finish second behind Sweden?

It comes down to seedings. If Ireland can squeeze into the top three - this is highly unlikely - they will host a play-off in October. Win and it’s time to plan for the World Cup. Lose and they are done.

What if they finish outside the top three seeded nations?

Fourth to sixth get a home play-off semi-final, also in early October, to face one of the top three seeds in a play-off final. Seventh to ninth must win twice on the road to probably qualify.

Probably?

Should Ireland ‘qualify’ as the third seeded Uefa runner-up they must survive a ‘play-off tournament’ in New Zealand in February. The competition will feature 10 countries, split into three groups with the winner of each group qualifying for the World Cup.

Ireland must win two matches in New Zealand?

No, they will almost certainly be the top seed, and therefore in Group A which means winning a signal match at Waikato stadium, Hamilton on February 22nd against one from Taiwan, Thailand, Cameroon, Senegal, Haiti, Panama, Paraguay, Chile or Papa New Guinea.

How can they avoid a February trip Down Under?

Easy, win two Uefa play-offs that include one of the top two seeded European side, which are currently Belgium and Switzerland.