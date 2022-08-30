Shamrock Rovers and Derry City fined by Uefa

Shamrock Rovers and Derry City have been fined by Uefa following incidents at Tallaght stadium and the Brandywell during recent European qualifiers.

Rovers must pay €21,875, having been deemed culpable for fans throwing objects (€16,875) in the direction of Ludogorets goalkeeper Sergio Padt during the Champions League qualifier on July 26th and a further €5,000 for a pitch invader needing to be intercepted by stewards as he approached Padt.

“It’s not ideal but we’ve to got to look at their centre back throwing a bottle straight at the crowd,” said Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley in the immediate aftermath. “It’s not ideal but that was both ways.”

Rovers went on to bank €3 million in prize money after being rerouted to the Europa League and subsequently the Conference League group stages, which kicks off at home to Djurgardens of Sweden next Thursday.

Derry City were fined €8,500 for incidents, including the use of flares, during their Conference League qualifier defeat to Riga of Latvia.