Tallaght Stadium cleared by Uefa to host Conference League fixtures

Shamrock Rovers will be able to host Conference League group stage matches at Tallaght Stadium after being granted permission from Uefa, the club has announced.

Rovers’ home ground currently does not comply with Uefa’s category four requirements, but after filing an application to the European governing body the Airtricity League leaders have learned that they will regardless be able to host Conference League fixtures at Tallaght. Uefa are satisfied that the media and corporate facilities at Tallaght Stadium can be improved sufficiently.

Stephen Bradley’s side are in the final qualifying round of the Europa League, but seem destined to drop down to the Conference League after last week’s 4-0 first leg defeat to Ferencváros. The second leg takes place this Thursday in Tallaght.

“This is the outcome that our supporters and all at Shamrock Rovers FC were hoping for,” the club said in a statement regarding Uefa’s decision. “While the club will need to take on the cost of additional measures required to comply with Uefa category four stadium requirements, it’s a price worth paying to deliver on that wish.”

The club also confirmed that developments to Tallaght Stadium will ensure that the issue of not meeting category four requirements will not resurface beyond 2023.

“Following the completion of the South Dublin County Council works on the North Stand and modifications to the Main Stand, the stadium will be category four compliant without additional works from 2023.”

Regardless of whether Rovers secure an unlikely comeback to reach the Europa League, the draws for that competition and the Conference League group stages take place in Istanbul on August 26th.