Larne FC splits with John Herron after sectarian controversy

Northern Irish top flight club Larne FC have confirmed that John Herron has left the club by “mutual agreement.”

The Scottish midfielder was recently pictured wearing a t-shirt that featured a pro-IRA slogan, prompting the Irish FA to hand him a 10-game ban.

The club have followed suit by announcing the termination of the 28-year-old’s contract.

We can confirm John Herron has left the club, after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement.https://t.co/STox2g4GQ0 — Larne Football Club (@larnefc) August 22, 2022

“We can confirm John Herron has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement,” read a statement from Larne. “We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our total commitment to being an inclusive football club.

“We will continue to be unwavering in our work to make Inver Park a place for all and will not allow this to be undermined in any way, shape or form.

“The club will be making no further comment on the matter.”