Confident Erik Ten Hag says he can ‘restore’ Manchester United

A bullish Erik ten Hag has insisted he will “restore” Manchester United, with the manager pointing to his record at his previous clubs Ajax, Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles as evidence he can do so.

The Dutchman has lost his opening two United matches – against Brighton and Brentford, 2-1 and 4-0 respectively – with Liverpool visiting on Monday night. Yet despite this and the team’s insipid displays, Ten Hag struck a confident note.

“I’m here for the club and to restore the club,” Ten Hag said. “I knew before that this is a challenge, and I wanted this challenge. I knew before it was going to be hard, but I wanted that because in my career, everywhere I started, the start was difficult but I get it done, and I’m convinced I get it done here as well.

“Therefore I choose this project. I knew it’s a process and I will stay consistent to the philosophy and to the plan we had, and I keep confidence in the co-operation I have with the players and also the team around, the coaches and the directors.”

Ten Hag’s one season at Eagles – 2012-13 – finished with him taking the club back to the Eredivisie for the first time since 1996. At Utrecht, from 2015 to 2017, the team finished fifth and fourth. In five years at Ajax he claimed three Dutch titles and two KNVB Cups.

Following the Brentford defeat Ten Hag was critical of his players, saying they lacked spirit. He was asked if this was a gamble as they may become disaffected.

“No. I think every manager will demand it from his players and it’s normal. It’s your obligation to the club to fight and give 100 per cent,” the manager said. “One of the points as a manager is that you have to work on the attitude and mentality of the players. That’s what I’m doing. This is the first time since June 27th [when pre-season began] that I was not happy and not satisfied, and I told them.”

On the Sunday after the Brentford defeat he cancelled a day off for the squad. “I took the decision on Saturday – during the game, when I saw the performance,” Ten Hag said. “That is not the standard for Manchester United, and actually it’s not my standard. We had to change that. I have to [tell] the team, the players what the standard is, that we don’t accept this.”

In recent seasons Liverpool have won every trophy under Jürgen Klopp. Ten Hag was asked what the gap is between his and the German’s side. “I don’t know if you can [say] that in football, but what we have to do is: we know where we are now, we have to improve a lot, we have to work on our plan and not look at Liverpool.”

Meanwhile, Klopp, has aimed a dig at United by suggesting his club had saved a fortune by not having to pay off as many coaches as their rivals in recent years. When the German arrived at Anfield in 2015, Louis van Gaal was in charge at Old Trafford. Since then another five managers have warmed the dugout – José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Michael Carrick, Ralf Rangnick and now Erik ten Hag.

Before Monday night’s trip to face United in the Premier League, Klopp suggested it must have been a costly exercise. “Imagine the money Liverpool saved from not paying [any other managers] off,” he joked. “I should have said that when I signed the last contract. It would have been an interesting number.”

Klopp also admitted that with so many changes in the United hot seat it is difficult for him to prepare an established game plan, as it is constantly changing. “Always a different Manchester United,” he added. “That would make me unnecessary as well, if everyone could sit here and it would always look the same, so of course it depends who is in charge. They all play different, very different. Van Gaal to Mourinho – that was very different. You have to prepare completely differently [each time] and we will.”

Klopp has had very few bumps in the road since arriving in England, having won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup. United’s latest incumbent has endured a difficult start, losing his first two matches, with criticism already raining down on his players.

The Liverpool manager was asked whether he had any sympathy for his opposite number, even if he was in charge of their big rivals. “No. It’s football problems – we have problems,” he said. “I’m not sure if you go to Manchester United and ask Erik ten Hag if we have a few too many injuries [he would sympathise]. It is not like this. It is not necessary that I feel sympathy. It would not help them, would not harm them. We all have our own problems.”

Klopp said the pressure was the same managing a club like United as any other, but that the focus was sharper on the top clubs. “When I arrived seven years ago I don’t think we hit the ground running immediately. We played a good game at Tottenham but drew. It was not that everyone said ‘oh my God, you can see it immediately’ but I can say I didn’t read anything and that makes it easier.

“You are not over the moon about your own results and you know what people might say so you just focus on work and go for the little steps, and I’m pretty sure in each club it is the same. The bigger clubs you talk more about them. If we are strong enough not to read that you can have an okay life and just work on the important stuff, and that’s what I’ve done in seven years. That helps me and it’s the only advice I could give.” – Guardian