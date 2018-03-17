Record breaking Jacob Stockdale excited for crack at All Blacks

Jacob Stockdale remained as unfazed by the scattergun nature of the questions in the post match media huddle that constituted a whistle-stop tour of the 2018 Six Nations Championship from his perspective, as the 21-year-old did by anything he faced on the pitch during a record breaking tournament.

A seventh try in the campaign represents a record for the tournament, capping what has been a phenomenal year for the Ulster player since making his debut during the Ireland’s 2017 summer tour to the USA and Japan; 11 tries in nine matches and still a few weeks shy of his 22nd birthday.

When asked to initially sum up his emotions he remarked: “it’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in a rugby shirt and to do it in my first (season) is pretty special.” It does beg the question as to what rivals a Grand Slam for preeminence in his rugby back catalogue. That’s for another day.

There is no artifice in his answers only modesty. When asked about the try scoring record he smiled: “Again, it’s a great feeling. Every game I was just going out and trying to do the best I could and thankfully the tries came from that. It was nice to help the team.”

England coach Eddie Jones confirmed in his press conference that he had asked for the in-goal area to be extended on the morning of the game, a decision that backfired for him but proved to be serendipitous for Stockdale. He was told about it in the aftermath.

As for the try he recalled: “To be honest, Mike Brown was the last defender and there was a bit of space in behind. After that, it was a mixture of a bit of instinct and a bit of luck. I managed to get it before it went dead.”

He didn’t have time to step off the rugby Wurlitzer to sit back and draw breath. “It’s a bit strange. I met up for a coffee with my Dad during the week and we were both saying how strange it was. At the same time, I’ve gone step by step to get where I am. It’s a mixture of emotions.

“The games come so thick and fast. You don’t have time to relax or rest on your laurels. Maybe I’ll take some time after the tournament.”

He’s still in the foothills of his career and the priority is to get better. “I’ll work hard, and not get too into myself or too excited about how good you are. It’s about working as hard as you can and getting better. There’s every area of my game I’d like to improve. I’d like to improve my kicking; defensively too, I’d really focus on them and look to make them strengths.

“Joe (Schmidt) is a phenomenal coach. Him, Andy Farrell, Richie Murphy, all the coaches have been great in improving me as a player. Joe expects the best from every player that steps onto the pitch. Because he’s expecting that, you push yourself to try and achieve it.”

His favourite try, of the seven in the Six Nations, was the last minute score against Wales as in his words, “it finished off the game pretty nicely.”

He also paid tribute to his teammates, particularly Keith Earls. “He’s incredibly important. We’ve played on the wings together since my first cap and to have that experience on the other side of the pitch, telling me what I need to do, or what I should have done that I didn’t do, is invaluable. He’s a great guy too which really helps.”

He also focused on what this Ireland team can achieve moving forward. “We’ve won a Grand Slam, that’s the first stepping stone to being a dominant team in world rugby. We’re sitting number two in the world, and we’re excited to have a crack at New Zealand. We’re in a really good place right now but there’s still a lot to work on. We can look forward to next year’s Six Nations and then the World Cup.

“Look, Joe hasn’t said ‘New Zealand (whom Ireland play in November) is the target’ but your ambition is to be the best team in the world and to do that you have to beat the best team in the world. At the minute that’s New Zealand.”