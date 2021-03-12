Stockdale named at fullback for Ulster’s trip to Wales

Jacob Stockdale starts at fullback for Ulster’s Pro14 clash with the Dragons at Principality Stadium on Saturday night (kick-off 7.35pm).

The starting back line sees two positional switches and four changes from the side that faced Leinster last weekend. Stockdale will take up the fullback position and will be joined on the wings by Rob Lyttle and Craig Gilroy. The fit-again Stockdale was left out of the Ireland 23 for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland.

Stewart Moore comes in to partner Stuart McCloskey in midfield. Michael Lowry switches from fullback to outhalf, and will pair up with Alby Mathewson at scrumhalf.

In the front row, Ross Kane comes in to start at tighthead, joining John Andrew at hooker and Eric O’Sullivan at loosehead.

Last week’s secondrow pairing of Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell is retained, with O’Connor named as captain. Academy backrower David McCann is named at blindside flanker, along with Sean Reidy at openside and Nick Timoney completing the pack at number eight.

Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich, Cormac Izuchukwu and Matty Rea make up the forward options on the bench, and David Shanahan, Ian Madigan and Ethan McIlroy offer back line cover.

ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale; Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Michael Lowry, Alby Mathewson; Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, Ross Kane; Alan O’Connor (capt), Kieran Treadwell; David McCann, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, David Shanahan, Ian Madigan, Ethan McIlroy.