Twitter reaction to Ireland’s famous victory over the All Blacks
Joe Schmidt’s men beat the number one team in the world to set a marker a year out from the World Cup
Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale and Joey Carbery celebrate at the final whistle after Ireland’s Guinness Series win over New Zealand. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Ireland set down a huge marker on Saturday evening when they beat New Zealand for the first time ever on home soil. The victory – capped by a Jacob Stockdale try in the second half – came after 113 years of trying and two years after the historic first win in Chicago. As expected, Twitter got pretty excited.
Full Time score - IRELAND 16-9 New Zealand. Incredible performance! #TeamOfUs #ShoulderToShoulder #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/sEh8faWBGp— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 17, 2018
Order of Merit: Peter O’Mahony— Gavin Cummiskey (@Cumoski) November 17, 2018
Some of my favourite memories all include my Dad standing up watching the telly. Italia 90, Barcelona 92 for the boxing... now NZ 18 #IRLVNZ pic.twitter.com/4ZbX4w6I5b— Sinead O'Carroll (@SineadOCarroll) November 17, 2018
Epic stuff!!!— Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) November 17, 2018
Peter O’Mahony..!!! Best save for Ireland since Packie Bonner..! 🇮🇪 #IREvNLZ— Des Cahill (@sportsdes) November 17, 2018
THEY'VE DONE IT!!!!! https://t.co/S4xUIVmxVk #RTErugby pic.twitter.com/ESgCA6UX6K— RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) November 17, 2018
What a great game @IrishRugby all the way to final whistle well worth getting up at 6am made even better with the commentary @michaelcorcoran @beINSPORTS 🇮🇪☘️😊 #TeamOfUs #Ireland— sonia osullivan (@soniaagrith) November 17, 2018
Noisiest I’ve ever heard Lansdowne Road. Fantastic, gutsy, & fully deserved win, epitomised by the warrior that is Peter O’Mahony. Makes up for the robbbery in 2013. #IREvNZL— Frank McNally (@FrankmcnallyIT) November 17, 2018
CJ tearing in for half time like a man who left the immersion on#IREvNZL— Mike Ross (@MikeRoss03) November 17, 2018
2-2 since 2013.— Gavin Cummiskey (@Cumoski) November 17, 2018
It's a real rivalry now.
Amazing that Ireland has now beaten the All Blacks more times than Munster.— Damian Cullen (@Damian_Cullen) November 17, 2018
That's some record. 😁#IREvNZL
Chicago felt surreal, unbelievable. This felt real and believable.— Simon Hick (@hicksimon) November 17, 2018
How do you like them apples???? #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/dcz36WPaR5— Liam Toland (@LiamToland7) November 17, 2018
Man of the Match, @peterom6!#IREvNZL— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 17, 2018
"Town?" #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/L7CAil0yb5— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) November 17, 2018
Peter O’Mahony today = Richard Dunne in Moscow.— Eoin McDevitt (@EoinMcDevitt) November 17, 2018
Superb shift from the angriest man in Irish rugby#IREvNZL— Mike Ross (@MikeRoss03) November 17, 2018