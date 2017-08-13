Portia Woodman scores eighth tries in New Zealand rout

New Zealand 121 Hong Kong 0

Flying New Zealand winger Portia Woodman ran in eight tries as the Black Ferns put Hong Kong to the sword 121-0 in the second series of Women’s World Cup games at Belfield.

New Zealand’s other winger, Carla Hoepka, started the 19-try rout when she got over in the first minute, with scrumhalf Kendra Cocksedge knocking over the first of her successful 13 conversions.

Woodman got the first of her tries in the seventh minute, Cocksedge touched down a minute later and the Black Ferns had chalked up their second bonus point of the tournament after 15 minutes when number eight Charmaine McMenamin touched down.

Woodman completed her hat-trick by the 20th minute and New Zealand went on to score another four tries by the break, with centre Theresa Fitzpatrick grabbing two as they went in 57-0 at the break.

There would be no let-up in the second half as New Zealand ran in a further 10 tries, with Woodman claiming half of the tally.

Her eighth and final score in the final minutes showed off Woodman’s blistering pace, as she ran the ball in from behind her own 10-metre line.

New Zealand top Pool A on 10 points with Canada in second spot on five points ahead of their game against Wales at 5pm on Sunday.