Munster looking for upturn in URC form against Lions

URC: Munster v Lions (KO 7.35pm, TG4, Premier Sports)

Munster defence coach Denis Leamy says they will not be distracted by the need to appoint Graham Rowntree’s successor as they bid to get their URC campaign back on track after a turbulent start to the season on and off the field.

They have only won two of their six URC games this season and will be hoping to avoid a fourth league defeat in a row for the first time in over 20 years when they host the Lions at Thomond Park this Saturday evening.

The Johannesburg side, who are making their first visit to Limerick, made a good start to the season but their winning run was halted by Leinster at the Aviva Stadium last time out.

Leamy has been impressed by the South Africans but says their focus has been primarily on getting their own house in order as they head into a crucial block of games under interim head coach Ian Costello.

“We’re just very focused on being as good as we can be as a working group, and Cossie [Ian Costello] has facilitated that really well over the last couple of weeks,” said Leamy.

“So we don’t feel that right now that we need to have someone in the building straight away. We feel that the last couple of weeks have run very smoothly, and we’re very confident over the short term.

“And I’m sure in due course, the board and the powers that be in Munster Rugby will come up with the right person that they see fit to do the job.”

Short-term signing Dian Bleuler will make his debut for Munster with the South African prop coming in at loosehead, a position where Munster have had a string of injuries this season.

They are boosted by the return from injury of summer signing Thaakir Abrahams, with the former Sharks player starting on the left wing as Munster bid for their third win in seven league games this season, while Alex Nankivell returns after missing the last three games.

Munster: M Haley; S McCarthy, T Farrell, A Nankivell, T Abrahams; B Burns, E Coughlan; D Bleuler, D Barron (capt), J Ryan; E O’Connell, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Replacements: N Scannell, K Ryan, S Archer, R Quinn, J Hodnett, P Patterson, T Butler, S Daly.

Lions: Q Horn; R Kriel, H van Wyk, M Louw (capt), E van der Merwe; K Wolhuter, M van den Berg; J Schoeman, PJ Botha, A Ntlabakanye; R Schoeman, R Delport; J Cairns, WJ Steenkamp, F Horn.

Replacements: F Marais, M Naude, C van Vuuren, R Nothnagel, JC Pretorius, S Nohamba, T Mafura, E Cronje.

Referee: A Jones (Wales).