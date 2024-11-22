Tom Curry passed fit to start England’s clash with Japan on Sunday

Tom Curry returns to the England team two weeks after being knocked out in the game against Australia at Twickenham. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Tom Curry will start England’s clash with Japan at Twickenham on Sunday just two weeks after he was knocked out in the recent defeat to Australia.

Curry’s selection at blindside flanker is one of two changes to the side defeated 29-20 by South Africa last Saturday, with George Furbank’s return at fullback completing the adjustments.

Only a fortnight ago Curry sustained his second concussion of the season and fifth in two years, but he is preferred ahead of Chandler Cunningham-South who drops to the bench.

The all-action Sale flanker, famed for his fearless playing style, was knocked unconscious against the Wallabies when he was struck by the knee of Rob Valentini while making a tackle.

Furbank’s promotion comes at the cost of Freddie Steward, who was recalled against South Africa on the strength of his aerial game but has now been dropped from the 23 altogether.

Japan’s high-tempo playing style is designed to stress defences with the ball in hand, placing less of a premium on Steward’s ability in the air.

Head coach Steve Borthwick will be hoping to see more from Furbank, who will act as a second playmaker to Marcus Smith, following his quiet performances against New Zealand and the Wallabies.

Asher Opoku-Fordjour is poised to make his Test debut off the bench despite only being called into the training squad when Joe Marler announced his Test retirement in the build-up to the opener against New Zealand.

Opoku-Fordjour, a member of the England Under-20 team that won the junior World Cup during the summer, will provide cover at tighthead prop. It means that Test centurion Dan Cole loses his place on the bench.

George Ford is also missing among the replacements, with Fin Smith preferred as outhalf cover for Smith in his first appearance of the autumn.

England are aiming to end a five-Test losing run, their worst sequence of results since 2018 when Eddie Jones – now in charge of Japan – was still in charge.

“We anticipate a tough challenge from a team that thrives on playing fast and with tempo,” Borthwick said.

“Japan are a dangerous team so it’s important that we execute our game plan and maintain focus throughout the full 80 minutes.”

ENGLAND (v Japan): George Furbank (Northampton); Tommy Freeman (Northampton), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton); Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester); Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens, capt), Will Stuart (Bath); Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester); Tom Curry (Sale), Sam Underhill (Bath), Ben Earl (Saracens).

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale), Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Harry Randall (Bristol), Fin Smith (Northampton), Tom Roebuck (Sale).