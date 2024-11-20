Iain Henderson and Rob Herring sign contract extensions with Ulster

Both Iain Henderson and Rob Herring have signed contract extensions with Ulster. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

Iain Henderson and Rob Herring have signed contract extensions with Ulster. Henderson’s new two-year deal provincial contract means the Ulster captain will move off his central IRFU contract at the end of this season.

Henderson, who has won 82 Ireland caps and been part of five Six Nations title-winning sides, said he feels “energised” about continuing to lead Ulster, who are in their first full season under head coach Richie Murphy.

“We are building a team with a new core of players coming through the ranks and I believe there is the talent and experience to drive us forward. As a proud Ulsterman, I love playing for the club and I’m excited for us going forward.”

The 32-year-old lock has won 150 Ulster caps after making his debut in 2012 and took part in the British and Irish Lions’ tours in 2017 and 2021.

READ MORE

The South African-born Herring, who is Ulster’s most-capped player, said he was “delighted” to agree a new deal with Ulster as “Belfast feels like home to me”.

“It’s always an honour to wear the jersey and I’m enjoying my role as one of the experienced players in an exciting young squad,” he said.

“I look forward to competing on the pitch but also helping the next generation come through.

“There’s a lot of excitement around the squad at the moment and hopefully plenty more special days ahead.”

Earlier this week, Ulster centre Stewart Moore signed a contract extension until 2027.