AIL round-up: St Mary’s strike late to hold Cork Con to draw as Ballynahinch march on

Cork Constitution were denied a win on Saturday as St Mary's scored a late try to stay second place in the AIL table. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Newly-promoted St Mary’s underlined their play-off credentials with a hard-earned 27-27 draw away to the champions Cork Con, which maintained their record of gleaning at least two points from each of their seven games this season and kept them in second place.

Con gained an additional bonus point. Thepick of their tries came from the returning Billy Crowley and was created by Eoghan Smyth’s lovely left-to-right pass as the former Midleton player continues to impress. But St Mary’s drew level through a late try by 36-year-old prop Andy Keating.

“This is the most competitive league I’ve known in all my time involved in the club game,” said Con’s Brian Hickey, “and a very, very good standard in my opinion.”

Leaders Ballynahinch recorded their fifth bonus-point win in succession since losing 51-21 in Temple Hill. Their latest victory was a 24-19 home triumph over UCD, earned thanks to tries by winger Ethan Graham, hooker Claytan Milligan (two) and George Pringle, with conversions by James Humphreys and Conor Rankin.

READ MORE

As UCD were bulk suppliers to Leinster A’s 28-7 win over the Connacht Eagles, this was a creditable bonus point for them. UCD’s tries were scored by Bobby Sheehan, who captained the side, Mark Canniffe and Oisin Spain.

Lansdowne will be buoyed by a badly needed 26-17 win over Clontarf on the Aviva back pitch. It came courtesy of a brace of tries by their ever-dependable, go-to centre Andy Marks and one by flanker Paul Wilson.

Terenure returned to winning ways and remained in the top four in an entertaining 42-26 win over Garryowen at Lakelands Park. The home side started strongly and had a bonus point by the 50th minute thanks to ex-Ospreys flanker Will Hickey, who made an impressive first start, Adam La Grue, Adam Melia and a penalty try.

But Garryowen kept bouncing back. Winger Colm Quilligan scored off a long pass by Tom Wood, and a rampaging run by number eight Brian Gleeson. When a penalty try of their own was augmented by lock Finn McCall, who recently won a Meades Cup medal with Thames Valley, that made it 32-26 inside the last 10 minutes

But a penalty by Aran Egan and a slaloming finish by Conor Phillips sealed a Terenure win that was tarnished by Marcus Hanan and Harrison Brewer being helped off.

Old Belvedere continued to set a hot pace in 1B with a 43-24 win in Queen’s, although Nenagh Ormond’s 42-15 win away to Shannon underlined a shift in the balance of power between those two.

The 2A leaders, Corinthians, suffered their first defeat of the campaign but, despite missing eight players with the Eagles, achieved two bonus points in a 41-39 defeat at home to Cashel. Instonians and Greystones ensured one point covered the top three by scoring 19 tries between them in 61-29 and 71-8 wins at home to Barnhall and Buccaneers.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division, (all matches 2.30 unless stated)

Division 1A: Ballynahinch 24 UCD 19; Cork Constitution 27 St. Mary’s College 27; Lansdowne 26 Clontarf 17; Terenure College 42 Garryowen 26; Young Munster 24 City of Armagh 31.

Division 1B: Old Wesley 55 Highfield 14; Naas 10 Blackrock College 38; Queens 24 Old Belvedere 43; UCC 25 Dublin University 20; Shannon 15 Nenagh Ormond 42.

Division 2A: Instonians 61 MU Barnhall 29; Corinthians 39 Cashel 41; Greystones 71 Buccaneers 8; Navan 14 Banbridge 31; Old Crescent 29 Ballymena 24.

Division 2B: Dungannon 28 Galwegians 27; Malahide 0 Wanderers 54; Malone 30 UL Bohemian 21; Skerries 24 Rainey 22; Sligo 7 Clogher Valley 12.

Division 2C: Clonmel 19 Enniscorthy 26; Dolphin 28 Ballyclare 27; Monkstown 36 Belfast Harlequins 38; Omagh Academicals 7 Midlteon 41; Tullamore 8 Bruff 22.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Ballincollig 5 Blackrock College 68; Cooke 0 Old Belvedere 50; Galwegians 0 Railway Union 56; Tullow 12 Suttonians 48; Wicklow 19 UL Bohemian 59.

Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup quarter-finals: Dromore 41 Suttonians 12; Enniskillen 26 Cooke 18; Seapoint 24 Tullow 27; Bective Rangers 50 Connemara 27.