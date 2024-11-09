New Zealand media hail ‘courageous All Blacks’ as Ireland’s World Cup pain lingers on

New Zealand players celebrate after the victory over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

New Zealand’s 23-13 victory over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night was understandably celebrated by their national media, with the overall theme one of quiet satisfaction where the result usurped all other considerations.

While acknowledging that the game was pockmarked by too many errors, the bragging rights of victory superseded all other concerns. There was a general acknowledgment, too, that the All Blacks had mustered their best performance of head coach Scott Robertson’s fledgling reign.

Under the headline, ‘All Blacks v Ireland: Scott Robertson’s men stun Ireland and snap undefeated home streak’, Liam Napier wrote in the New Zealand Herald that Ireland’s quest for redemption turned to a horror movie as the All Blacks humbled their arch rivals with an underdog triumph in Dublin.

“Some 13 months on, 392 days to be exact, the pain of last year’s dramatic World Cup quarter-final defeat will linger for Ireland.

READ MORE

“Handing Ireland their first home defeat after a 19-test winning run and securing their first victory in Dublin for eight years, the All Blacks upstaged the world’s top-ranked nation. Their ninth win this season – fifth in a row – could well be the making of Scott Robertson’s courageous All Blacks.

“Summoning their best performance of the year to snatch their most significant scalp, the All Blacks fully deserved this victory after overcoming adversity – recovering on a six-day turnaround, Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor’s notable absences and a first-half yellow card for Jordie Barrett – to dominate Andy Farrell’s vaunted Ireland.

New Zealand's Will Jordan celebrates after scoring a try at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

He added: “Ireland have adopted the Zombie theme song ‘in your head’ but on this occasion they were their own worst enemies. The All Blacks, however, deserve credit for forcing those cracks. Just as it was last week at Twickenham, impact from the bench proved pivotal for the All Blacks.”

On the New Zealand sports website, Stuff, the headline account of proceedings in Dublin read, ‘All Blacks stun Ireland to win grudge match – in Ireland’. Richard Knowler paid tribute to Scott Barrett’s leadership.

“As Scott Barrett looked at stunned Irish fans inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, he knew his All Blacks team had finally come of age.

“Barrett’s tenure as All Blacks captain has been no armchair ride since he replaced Sam Cane under new coach Scott Robertson and losing the Rugby Championship crown to the world champion Springboks probably still stings, but if ever there was a way to soothe the pain, then this was it.

Unlike the last-gasp win over England in London last weekend, the All Blacks were better when it came to not conceding silly penalties – despite a yellow card to midfielder Jordie Barrett on the cusp of half-time – and they finished stronger with their only try to [Will] Jordan sealing the deal.

“When Jordan scored his try Ireland looked deflated, as if they finally realised they had been outplayed by a side that wanted to be more innovative on attack, and won the big moments.”

New Zealand's Cam Roigard encourages his pack during a scrum. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Elsewhere on the website the tedium of scrum set-up was in the crosshairs. The headline ‘All Blacks Test win over Irish marred by shambolic scrum delays in Dublin’, summed up a general frustration.

Sky Sport New Zealand commentator Grant Nesbitt’s mid-match musing struck a chord. He was quoted as saying: “Now, try and tell me guys, since the ball was knocked on, how long has gone? This is supposed to be 30 seconds. What’s happened here?”

It is a reference to the new trial laws in which referees are expected to allot no more than 30 seconds for scrums and lineouts once the principals are present. Nesbitt’s fellow commentator, former All Black Jeff Wilson, stated: “There’s been a lot of time off, time on. Water people on. The intent was to have the game sped up. It certainly hasn’t been that way tonight.’”

The New Zealand media also noted that “All Blacks supporters at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin were left surprised when the New Zealand anthem was cut short.

“After the te reo verse had finished the audio cut off before the English-language verse had been sung. Kiwi fans on social media noted the abbreviated version.

“Gold Sport rugby commentator Elliott Smith said New Zealanders in the audience seemed surprised to notice that their anthem had been cut short. “It was a strange moment – and organisers will be asking questions because normally anthems are treated with appropriate respect. It contrasted with the crowd’s fabulous response to the stirring haka.”

It was the only discordant note from New Zealand fans and players on a night where they thoroughly deserved the victory and the right to celebrate it.