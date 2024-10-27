Winning ways for Clontarf in Cork as they beat champions Constitution

Clontarf returned to winning ways by travelling to Cork and avenging last season’s epic semi-final defeat with a 20-16 win over the champions Constitution. Con led 13-6 at the break thanks to a try by Irish Sevens winger Sean French, but Clontarf stormed back in the second half through tries by centre Tadhg Bird and Leinster academy winger Aitzol Arenzana-King.

Shock of the day was at Lakelands Park where City of Armagh secured a last gasp 30-26 win. Terenure had not lost at home in over a year and had beaten each of the other “big four”. But Armagh roared into a 23-5 interval lead, Kyle Faloon kicking three penalties and converting Dylan Nelson’s try in addition to a penalty try.

Terenure responded with three converted tries by Craig Adams (his second), Harrison Brewer and Henry McErlean, but Armagh went to the corner for hooker Jonny Morton to burrow over.

Ballynahinch moved into second with a 33-7 win at home to Garryowen, securing a bonus point by half time before a second try by another ex-Irish Sevens winger Zac Ward.

St Mary’s also secured a bonus pint by half time in UCD through tries by Leandro Ramirez, Dan Goggin and Jack Nelson (two) en route to a 29-21 win which moved them above Terenure ahead of the sides’ first derby in seven seasons at Templeville Road a fortnight hence.

Young Munster also had a bonus point by the interval through tries by Manuel Covella, Jake O’Riordan, Christian Foley and Hubert Gilvarry, and another by Stephen McLoughlin, converted by Argentinian Julian Leszczynski, had them 36-7 ahead before a late rally by Lansdowne.

In the 2B summit meeting at Corinthian Park the young home side led 14-0 through tries by Orin Burke and John Devine, the second created by Sean Naughton’s break and offload, but Instonians led at half time through unconverted tries by Bradley McNamara, Ian Whitten and Schalk van der Merwe, two conversions hitting the upright.

After a red card for the 37-year-old Whitten, eldest of four Instonians’ siblings, Corinthians’ late siege led to centre Tom Waters crashing over for a 21-15 win. It was just a third defeat in 41 games for “Inst”, and the second in that run by Corinthians.

In 2B neighbours Galwegians lost 26-24 in Malone, a fifth defeat by two points or one, leaving them winless with six bonus points and a points difference of minus seven. When your luck is out…

All-Ireland League results

Men’s Division 1A: Ballynahinch 33 Garryowen 7; Cork Constitution 16 Clontarf 20; Terenure 26 City of Armagh 30; UCD 21 St. Mary’s College 29; Young Munster 26 Lansdowne 7.

Division 1B: Highfield 22 Nenagh Ormond 31; Naas 34 UCC 30; Old Wesley 16 Old Belvedere 21; Queens 38 Blackrock College 22; Shannon 20 Dublin University 15.

Division 2A: Ballymena 6 Banbridge 11; Galway Corinthians 21 Instonians 15; Greystones 22 Cashel 25; Navan 24 MU Barnhall 50; Old Crescent 43 Buccaneers 12.

Division 2B: Dungannon 33 Clogher Valley 21; Malahide 21 Rainey 36; Malone 26 Galwegians 24; Sligo 23 Skerries 17; UL Bohemian 26 Wanderers 24.

Division 2C: Bruff 19 Enniscorthy 35; Clonmel 29 Belfast Harlequins 21; Dolphin 43 Monkstown 14; Omagh Academicals 19 Ballyclare 19; Tullamore 11 Midleton 18.

Women’s Division 1: Ballincollig 10 Old Belvedere 40; Cooke 0 UL Bohemian 94; Galwegians 48 Tullow 0; Railway Union 77 Suttonians 10; Wicklow 10 Blackrock College 17.

Men’s All-Ireland Junior Cup First Round: Connemara 44 City of Derry 0; Cooke 27 Kilfeacle & District 15; Dunmore 20 Seapoint 26; Enniskillen 63 Tuam 7; Mallow 30 Bective Rangers 43; Suttonians 36 Newcastle West 18; Thomond 16 Dromore 32; Tullow 34 Creggs 26.

