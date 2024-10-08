James Culhane to captain Emerging Ireland in clash with Cheetahs

Leinster’s James Culhane will lead the Emerging Ireland team to face the Cheetahs in the final game of the three-match series in Bloemfontein on Wednesday evening (kick off 6pm Irish time, 7pm local time).

Culhane forms a new back-row alongside Harry Sheridan and Sean Edogbo, who makes his first start of the tour having come on as a replacement in the 29-24 win over Western Force on Sunday afternoon. Former Ireland Under-20 captain Evan O’Connell locks down with Darragh Murray, who featured in the opening 36-24 victory over the Pumas, with Alex Usanov named in the front row alongside hooker Stephen Smyth and Jack Aungier.

In the backline, Sam Prendergast starts his third game of the tour at outhalf and he will be partnered by Cormac Foley. Connacht’s Hugh Gavin forms a midfield partnership with Hugh Cooney, with Ulster’s Zac Ward named in an exciting back tree alongside the returning Ben O’Connor at full-back and Andrew Osborne who moves to the right wing.

Munster loosehead prop George Hadden, who was called up to the squad last weekend, is set to make his first appearance after being named on the bench alongside Conor O’Tighearnaigh and Alex Soroka who started Sunday’s win. Hadden’s provincial team-mate Danny Sheahan provides cover once more at hooker, while Scott Wilson and Charlie Tector are also named on the bench for the Toyota Stadium clash alongside outhalf Jack Murphy.

READ MORE

Looking ahead to the game coach Simon Easterby said: “When we set out at the beginning of our pre-camp in Dublin, we knew about the challenge of facing three sides in a week and we knew that every player in the group would have the opportunity to play his part. To a man each player has given his all so far and we are aiming to finish off the series with another positive performance on Wednesday.

“The Cheetahs are a fiercely proud and strong side and it should be a lively game with a vocal home support behind them. It has been a fruitful past few weeks to date and we have learned a lot.

“While our performances haven’t been perfect, the players have embraced the challenge and played some brilliant rugby at times. The action has come thick and fast and we know that we have to be clinical in our execution.

“We will need to go up another level on Wednesday to get the performance we want and hopefully finish the tour on a high.”

Emerging Ireland team: 15 Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster); 14 Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster), 13 Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC/Leinster), 12 Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), 11 Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster/Ireland Sevens); 10 Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), 9 Cormac Foley (Lansdowne FC/Leinster); 1 Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster), 2 Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), 3 Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht), 4 Evan O’Connell (Young Munster RFC/Munster), 5 Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht), 6 Harry Sheridan (Dublin University FC/Ulster), 7 Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster), 8 James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster - captain). Replacements: 16 Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster), 17 George Hadden (Garryowen FC/Munster), 18 Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster), 19 Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster), 20 Alex Soroka (Clontarf FC/Leinster), 21 Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht), 22 Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster), 23 Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Wednesday: Emerging Ireland v The Cheetahs, 7pm local time/6pm Irish time.