Ireland keep familiar look for opening WXV1 clash with New Zealand

Stacey Flood has been named at fullback for Ireland's opening WXV1 game against New Zealand in Vancouver on Sunday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland women’s head coach Scott Bemand has made two changes from the side that comfortably beat Australia 36-10 in Belfast recently for their opening WXV1 clash with New Zealand at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday (7pm local time, 3am Monday Irish time)

Stacey Flood comes in to start at fullback, with Eimear Considine switching to the right wing and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe retaining her place on the left wing.

The other change comes in the pack with Fiona Tuite coming in for Ruth Campbell to join Dorothy Wall in the secondrow. Uncapped prop Andrea Stock has been named among the replacements.

Edel McMahon will captain the side from the backrow as Bemand retains continuity from the six-try victory over Australia.

READ MORE

“We’ve had a really good training week here in Vancouver, including a valuable hit out against France on Wednesday,” said Bemand on the eve of their opening game.

“We’re facing into three matches against the top teams in the world, and New Zealand first up on Sunday present physical and ball movements threats, so the training we’ve done and the intensity of the session against France has let us tune into that.

“In terms of selection, we’ve had some good competition for places in recent weeks which has led to some difficult conversations. We’re pleased with how the group are performing, and we feel we’ve got the right blend in our matchday Squad for the opening game of the campaign.”

IRELAND (v New Zealand): Stacey Flood (Railway Union); Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster), Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Enya Breen (Blackrock College /Munster), Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster); Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster); Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster); Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere/Ulster); Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College/Leinster), Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere/Ulster).

Replacements: Clíodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs), Siobhán McCarthy (Worcester Warriors/Munster), Andrea Stock (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby), Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby), Erin King (Old Belvedere), Emily Lane (Blackrock College), Eve Higgins (Railway Union), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow).