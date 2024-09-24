Connacht’s Pete Wilkins allays concerns on Santiago Cordero injury

Connacht head coach Peter Wilkins has allayed any concerns regarding Santiago Cordero after the Argentinian back three player injured his knee late on in last Saturday’s 35-33 BKT URC loss away to Munster and strongly intimated that the 30-year-old will make his full competitive home debut against the Sharks next Saturday at the Dexcom Stadium (kick-off 7.35pm).

A cruelly unfortunate ACL injury in preseason over a year ago restricted Cordero to just the last two games of Connacht’s season, as a replacement in the loss at home to the Stormers before starting in the defeat by Leinster at the RDS.

“Santiago Cordero jarred a knee taking a high ball but he trained fully this morning and is good to go,” said Wilkins, although against that he confirmed that lock Joe Joyce is expected to miss next Saturday’s game pending a further assessment on the shoulder injury he sustained at Thomond Park.

There is “a good chance” of Finlay Bealham being involved against the Sharks whereas Bundee Aki is “more likely” to feature next Friday week away to the Scarlets.

READ MORE

There was also mixed news as a consequence of Shayne Bolton being ruled out of the Emerging Ireland tour due to the knee injury he suffered against Munster, as Chay Mullins has been called up to replace him.

“We’re desperately sorry Shayne Bolton hasn’t gone on the Emerging Ireland tour it would have been great recognition,” said Wilkins. “The experience of that environment and that level of rugby would have been beneficial for him and by extension us.

“It will be hugely beneficial for Che Mullins to have another look at it after being on the tour two years ago and if he plays two or three games it will further fast-track his 15-a-side development and that will ramp up his improvement in that level for us and be a better player for us afterwards.”

Wilkins also said that he and the coaching staff still had mixed feelings about their display against when sharing 10 tries and coming away with a first ever attacking bonus point from Thomond Park.

“There’s a foot in both camps. The praise is deserved for going away and scoring five tries, having that intensity of performance. I’m pleased with that recognition. Also, that energy and that physicality and that intensity for the 80 minutes is something we certainly need to improve from the previous season.

“And we’re looking to be better across this year. So, I was heartened by that. It gives us a good platform. But there are rugby aspects that need to improve and need polishing as you would expect from round one.

“It’s a shame that those cost us the opportunity of a good win, particularly in the context of who we were playing and where. So, look, we’ll continue to keep improving from that.”

Wilkins also freely admitted that past experience has also taught him to be mindful of his team’s response a week after a big interpro.

“Look the big test for me is this week against the Sharks. We’ve shown in the past we can deliver the intense and emotional performances against interprovincial opponents. But then it is the following week that’s raised questions about our consistency. And I’ve been really open with you guys about that because I’ve been really open with the squad about it too.

“It was a huge test for us away in Thomond Park obviously, but this is an even bigger test for us this week. It’s not just a dangerous Sharks team coming to us who have already won the Currie Cup in preseason, they are battle-hardened. But it’s the week after an interpro, and a good performance in an interpro, despite the result. So, this is the one that really interests me and the one that really excites me.”