Wilkins excited by Connacht’s attacking brio despite narrow loss to Munster

New halfbacks Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane combined as both creators in chief and finishers of Connacht’s three first-half tries against Munster. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

When the Connacht team announcement for their opening interpro with Munster landed at noon on Friday, it wasn’t just their supporters and even neutrals who raised an eyebrow at a backline oozing X factor. In his own inimitably measured way, Pete Wilkins was excited too, and this was even without Bundee Aki. Events against Munster, where Connacht emerged from a thriller as narrow, valiant losers, did not discourage the Connacht head coach.

“We’ve still got a couple of guys missing, and one big guy in particular in the number 12 jersey who has got to try to get that back off Cathal Forde, who I thought was fantastic tonight,” said Wilkins.

“That excitement has to be backed up by the work that Cian [Prendergast] and his fellow forwards do and it will be no different next week against the Sharks,” he added in reference to next Saturday’s encounter at Dexcom Stadium (7.35pm).

Wilkins hopes his team’s physicality at the breakdown and in contact, and their attacking potency, will be a benchmark for that game and beyond.

READ MORE

“We talked a lot in preseason, reflecting on last season and asking what sort of team we wanted to be, and those areas demonstrate the mindset and the spirit of the group. No harsher a microscope than Thomond Park in seeing how those things stack up and I was really pleased and reassured by that.

“But it is a starting point for us. We have to back that up next week. A lot of the Sharks are battle-hardened from the Currie Cup. It will be another hugely physical challenge, not just of our ability to deliver next weekend at home but also our ability mentally to make sure we’re at full throttle. But I’m excited to see it.”

Munster's Craig Casey clears the ball despite the efforts of Connacht's Darragh Murray. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

New halfbacks Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane combined as both creators in chief and finishers of Connacht’s three first-half tries. They looked like they’d been playing together for years.

Prendergast and Darragh Murray put in big shifts, as did the returning Josh Murphy, and Mack Hansen showed up repeatedly in tandem with Santiago Cordero after they missed most, or all, of last season.

“It’s not just about creating attacking moments out of nothing, it’s about what they spark around them as well,” said Wilkins. “You don’t necessarily need to create a one- or a two-man overlap. Those guys can turn a two-v-two into a line break and the more they build a combination is exciting for us.”

Ioane, a once-capped All Black, is a sharp running threat himself and inventive. Connacht’s last chance pretty much went with his missed penalty to touch from inside halfway, but the outhalf’s ambition was understandable.

“Oh, look everyone is trying to do their bit,” said Wilkins. “We talked about doing the little things really well, but also backing instinct. And part of the reason we’ve scored five tries and put ourselves in a good position was because players backed themselves.

“Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn’t, so there’ll be frustrations for everyone. Everyone will find a part of the game that they can do better and that’s our aim, to keep chasing those things week on week.”

It’s a philosophy that, with their talent, should make Connacht a good watch.