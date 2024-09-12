‘It’s a massive privilege’: Caelan Doris appointed Leinster captain

Caelan Doris has been announced as the new Leinster captain. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Caelan Doris has been appointed Leinster captain ahead of the 2024-25 season. The 26-year-old from Ballina takes on the role from international team-mates Garry Ringrose and James Ryan, who will now serve as vice-captains.

Doris captained Ireland for the first time during this year’s Six Nations in a 36-0 win over Italy in Dublin.

He was again given the responsibility in July against world champions South Africa in Durban, a 25-24 victory which ensured the summer series ended in a 1-1 draw.

“It’s a massive privilege for me to be leading this group,” said Doris. “I’m fortunate to have so many quality players and staff around me whose advice and input will be crucial. It was special to get the opportunity to captain Leinster several times last season and I’m excited to do the same again this year.

“There’s no shortage of ambition within this group and we’re all looking forward to the new season.”

Doris made his Leinster debut against Connacht in April 2018. He has represented the province 83 times while winning 43 Ireland caps.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: “Caelan has come off an exceptional 12 months, beginning at last year’s Rugby World Cup and culminating with him captaining Ireland to victory over world champions South Africa in Durban this summer.

“He is an outstanding leader and a natural choice to lead Leinster into what we hope will be an exciting season.

“Caelan will be well supported by James Ryan and Garry Ringrose, who both did an excellent job for us as co-captains last season.”