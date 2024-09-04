Ulster looks toward youth as province rebuilds with an eye to the future

These look to be important times in terms of Ulster’s direction under Richie Murphy’s watch with the emphasis seemingly shifting towards youth as the springboard towards progression.

In what appears to be the genesis of a rebuild at the Kingspan Stadium, it has been a fairly low-key recruitment programme, as Murphy begins his first full season in charge, the most notable additions being the arrival of 23-year-old Irish qualified out half Aidan Morgan from the Hurricanes and the rather more experienced Sharks utility back Werner Kok who is 31.

One rather eye-catching development has been to bring in Ireland Sevens star Zac Ward on a trial basis as the 25-year-old — son of former Ulster skipper Andy and older brother of Academy member Bryn — bids to convert back to 15-a-side and reinvent himself as a winger in the fully charged version of the game.

“We’re trying not to overload him,” Murphy said of Ward in advance of the weekend’s opening friendly with Benetton Rugby in Belfast which it seems will not involve the still rehabbing Iain Henderson and Marty Moore.

“We’re trying to let him be who he is which is a big, exciting ball-carrying player with a lot of power, but we haven’t had him for long.

“There is a quite a lot of learning over the next two weeks for him, the stuff like his positional play on the wing and his timing, running lines, they are the things that we’re trying to go after.

“We’re hoping to get a look at him on Saturday [against Benetton].

“In order to get a look at him before the start of the season we have to get him out there so it will be interesting to see how he goes,” added the Ulster head coach with the province also due to meet Exeter Chiefs for next week’s final warm-up in advance of their challenging URC opener at home to champions Glasgow.

In terms of playing personnel, Murphy’s son Jack has also come on board from Leinster which will entail the pair working on a much more regular basis than was the case when the pair were together with the Ireland under-20s.

“When we started working with the 20s, we went to see Daragh Sheridan who works in the IRFU as a high-performance coach/manager and he got the two of us to talk about it and what we expected,” said Murphy.

Richie Murphy: 'On days they click they’ll be very good.' Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“We have gone through a lot of that stuff in relation to me understanding him and him understanding me and the difference between me being his father when I go home and being his coach out there.

“So, Jack runs with it, gives me a few cheeky looks now and again but he’s fine.”

Murphy senior is also close to Connacht native Jimmy Duffy, Ulster’s new forwards coach who has come from Western Force for the departed Roddy Grant.

“Myself and Jimmy I think worked together 20 years ago for the first time and in the Irish 20s as well.

“He’s a close friend of mine, a brilliant coach and technically very strong around scrum, lineout and breakdown area.”

All areas of Ulster definitely need bolstering following the previous campaign’s troubles.

Downplaying notions of high expectation for what will follow, Murphy said: “I’m very happy with the squad we have under the circumstances that we have here at Ulster at the moment. We’re going to be a young side and we’re hoping to play an exciting brand of rugby.

“On days they click they’ll be very good and some days they’ll struggle, and I think from our point of view as coaches and as guardians of the group we have to point them in the right direction, try to hold them to high standards and try to drive Ulster Rugby forward.”