Dan Sheehan progressing well from ACL injury and could be back for Six Nations

Dan Sheehan could be back for next year’s 2025 Six Nations campaign. The hooker, who injured his knee in Ireland’s 27-20 loss to South Africa in July, is currently recovering from ACL damage. Rehab has been steady so far with no setbacks.

“What I see if you look at his knees, he is currently looking very good and there hasn’t been a setback yet,” said Leinster coach Jacques Nienaber at Leinster training in Gorey. Nienaber used to work as a physiotherapist.

“He got injured in July. If everything goes well that’s six months and normally ACLs are between six and nine months. The majority will fall into that time frame bracket. The odd ones where there are setbacks go nine to 12 to 14 months. That’s a few of them. Then you get between four and six months. I would say 80 per cent is between six and nine. It’s just how much damage is done.”

There was also good news from the Springbok camp, who hope RG Snyman will have recovered from a foot injury in time to face New Zealand in the Rugby Championship on August 31st. The powerful lock, who moved from Munster to Leinster over the summer, remains with the South African squad until the end of the series.

READ MORE

“I don’t know the extent of his injury, but I heard that he is probably going to be in the mix for the New Zealand test match, so I don’t think it is serious,” said Nienaber. “What I’ve heard within the camp they expect him to be ready for the New Zealand Test.”

French prop Rabah Slimani was also at the Leinster training session as was scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, who ran but did not take part in any of the contact work. Gibson-Park suffered a hamstring injury playing against the Bulls at the end of last season.

“Jamison, I’m not sure of he will be in the mix for one of the warm-up games, I don’t think so,” said Nienaber. “But I think he will be introduced into training sessions within the next week or two.”