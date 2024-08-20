Springboks welcome back experienced cohort ahead of home Tests against New Zealand

RG Snyman: Leinster lock was part of the squad though didn't play the two Tests against Australia but he should be fit to face New Zealand. Photograph: Andy Watts/Inpho

South Africa have beefed up their squad with several World Cup winners for the two Rugby Championship home Tests against old foes New Zealand, and also offered a recall to lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg to boost their second row options.

Prop Steven Kitshoff, number eight Jasper Wiese, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, centre Andre Esterhuizen and utility back Canan Moodie all return from injury or suspension to bolster the side that won back-to-back Tests in Australia this month.

Janse van Rensburg’s only previous Test was against Argentina in 2021, but the Montpellier secondrow gets his chance with Franco Mostert, Lood de Jager and Jean Kleyn all sidelined through injury.

“It’s good to have Steven, Jaden and Canan back from injury, along with Jasper and Andre (who were suspended),” said coach Rassie Erasmus.

“They are all Rugby World Cup winners, who have delivered quality performances consistently against the top teams in the world, so they’ll bring experience and their unique skillsets to this squad.

“All these players, with the exception of Nicolaas, were members of our training squad in Pretoria in July and our alignment camps earlier in the year. They’ve have been regular members of the squad in the last few years, so they understand our systems and should slot in with ease.”

Erasmus confirmed lock RG Snyman, who was part of the squad but missed the two Tests against Australia, should be fit to face New Zealand in the first Test in Johannesburg on August 31st. The second game is in Cape Town a week later.

Erasmus has selected only two hookers in Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi, but prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels will provide cover.

“Jan-Hendrik is a versatile player who enjoys playing both prop and hooker and we also have [flanker] Marco van Staden who can slot into the middle of the front row if needed,” Erasmus said.

The Springboks lead the Rugby Championship table following their bonus points wins against Australia, five points ahead of New Zealand.

Joe Schmidt: has plenty of work to do as Australia struggle following successive home defeats to South Africa.

Meanwhile, Australia centre Hunter Paisami has been ruled out of the Argentina tour due to injury in another blow for Joe Schmidt’s side following back-to-back losses to South Africa in the Rugby Championship.

Paisami suffered an apparent knee injury and came off the field early in the Wallabies’ 30-12 loss to the Springboks in Perth at the weekend.

He was omitted from the 35-man squad named on Tuesday for the tricky two-Test series against the Pumas starting in La Plata on August 31st, joining a long injury list that includes winger Filipo Daugunu and loose forwards Fraser McReight and Liam Wright.

Uncapped ACT Brumbies midfielder David Feliuai has been included in the squad to replace Paisami, while hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa has returned to the national set-up following a three-year stint with Montpellier in France. Lock Josh Canham has also made his first Wallabies squad for the season.

“It’s been a challenging couple of weeks but as a coaching group we are keen to continue trying to help a mostly consistent group go forward,” said Schmidt.

“The Pumas have a talented and robust squad, which, along with the travel, will require further improvement from our squad.”

Prop Tom Robertson has been recalled, while New South Wales Waratahs loose forward Langi Gleeson returns to the squad after recovering from an ankle injury.

South Africa squad – forwards: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese. Backs: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie.

Australia squad – forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Angus Blyth, Josh Canham, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Josh Nasser, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Tom Robertson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson. Backs: Ben Donaldson, David Feliuai, Josh Flook, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright.

