Croke Park to host Leinster v Munster URC clash in October

The Leinster v Munster fixture will be held at Croke Park on Saturday, October 12th. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Leinster are set to face Munster in the BKT United Rugby Championship at Croke Park in October.

The fourth round fixture will take place on Saturday, October 12th, with kick-off at 5.45pm.

The RDS will be unavailable to Leinster Rugby from September as the stadium undergoes refurbishments. During the works, Leinster will play the majority of their home games at the Aviva Stadium, with the remainder being held at Croke Park.

The provinces previously met at GAA HQ in the 2009 Champions Cup semi-final, while Leinster also faced Northampton Saints at the venue in last year’s Champions Cup semi-final.

In last season’s URC, Leinster and Munster both reached the semi-final stages but could not see a way past the Bulls and Glasgow Warriors respectively.

Having travelled to Pretoria, Leo Cullen’s side were bested 25-20 by the Bulls on June 15th, while Munster felt the sting of a 10-17 home defeat against the Scottish club at Thomond Park.

The Warriors ultimately went on to take the title, defeating the Bulls in the final 16-21.

Leinster get their 2024/2025 season under way away against Edinburgh on September 20th, while first up for Munster is Connacht’s visit to Thomond Park on September 21st.

Tickets for Leinster v Munster at Croke Park will go on public sale on Friday, August 30th.