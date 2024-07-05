Andy Farrell expresses full confidence in Test debutant Jamie Osborne

Jamie Osborne: will make his international debut for Ireland against South Africa at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Andy Farrell began his press conference on Thursday by offering a tribute to Jamie Osborne and his family, marking the milestone of the Leinster back’s Ireland debut before delving into the background of a decision to name him at fullback for Saturday’s first Test against South Africa at Loftus Versfeld (4.0, Irish time).

Osborne’s gestation period as a potential Ireland fullback began in training about 10 days ago. The coaches watched as the 22-year-old from Naas embraced the opportunity with quiet diligence. Softly spoken shouldn’t be confused with shyness. Osborne, according to Farrell, is a confident rugby player.

Ireland’s head coach suggested that, but for ill-timed injuries, Osborne would probably have made his debut before now. Training informed the final decision to start him on Saturday.

“Bracketed with a few others, so [we were] open-minded enough to see how it [went]. With the extra couple of days we’ve had training and, prepping-wise, it just confirms things a little bit more. You go with what you’ve seen and what your gut is telling you.

“When Jamie’s been in the squad on numerous occasions, he’s always filled in for us in all sorts of positions, certainly at fullback, as well as centre.

“Anyone who knows Jamie as a rugby player and his background as a junior coming through, a lot of it’s been in the 15 jersey. His skill-set is very interesting for us to see, [and in] how we use that skill set. What I’ve seen lately in the back end of the URC season is that whenever he plays, he’s got presence, it doesn’t matter what position he plays.

“He suits the way we play, he’s bright, he gets on the ball a lot in an organising [sort of] way. His communication is very good and he’s accurate. He’s obviously got nice, soft hands and can play that way but can hit a line as well.

“To add to that, he’s deceptively very quick, good in the air, very athletic and he’s got a big left boot on him as well. Is that enough for you?” Farrell smiled in conclusion.

Robbie Henshaw was preferred to Garry Ringrose (who is named on the bench) as Bundee Aki’s midfield partner, while Craig Casey was handed the number nine jersey in the absence of Jamison Gibson-Park.

Farrell acknowledged that it was a huge opportunity before he added: “He deserves it, he deserves the challenge to start a Test match like this and we’re looking forward to seeing how he drives the team forward.”

Peter O’Mahony will lead the team, while Farrell elected for a five-three split among the replacements with Conor Murray, Ciarán Frawley and Ringrose acting as backline cover.

Andy Farrell addresses the media at Ireland's press conference at the Sandton Hotel, Johannesburg. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

There were lighter moments too in the media briefing, notably when Farrell was asked what he thought of Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus taking to social media to name the probable Ireland team earlier in the week.

“It’s hilarious. It’s brilliant. You think it is though, don’t you? You think it’s good, so do I. It’s hilarious. Why not? I don’t think [anything] of it. I think it’s good, it’s interesting. There’s a few spelling mistakes there, a few weights that were wrong. I thought it was great.”

Farrell asserted that there would be no legacy issues from provincial disappointments at the tailend of a playing season stretching beyond a 13th month.

“Not for one second. You’d expect me to say that anyway, but that’s the God’s honest truth. It’s never been mentioned once. This is not an end of season tour for us, it’s a special opportunity in front of our face and it’s exactly the same when a big opportunity comes around. It was never, ever mentioned that it was the end of the season [when] going to New Zealand.

“The lads have done an unbelievable amount of hard work, you’d think it’s the start of the season, not the end. They’re in great spirits, they’ve trained hard and put the work in. The preparation has been great. As far as that’s concerned, it tells me they’re in great form.”

As the match kick-off edged closer, Farrell said there was a palpable rise in the excitement levels within the travelling party and that “if you try and shy away from that you’re in the wrong team for a start. Certainly, you’ll be in the wrong place on Saturday as well”.

Ireland will do their Captain’s Run at St Peter’s College in Johannesburg rather than travel up to the match venue at Loftus Versfeld. It’s an uncommon decision, but one perhaps explained by the fact that many of the players are recently familiar with the stadium.

Farrell was asked whether there remained a respect in the rivalry between the countries.

“Of course there is. We are all trying to win top-level Test matches. We all understand the pressures that come with that. From our point of view there is nothing but respect for what they have done, continued to do and achieve. The record speaks for itself, so how can you not have respect?”

All that’s left to do is respect the living daylights out of their hosts come Saturday evening.

IRELAND (v South Africa): J Osborne (Leinster); C Nash (Munster), R Henshaw (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Crowley (Munster), C Casey (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); T Beirne (Munster), J McCarthy (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster, capt), J Van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), F Bealham (Leinster), J Ryan (Leinster), R Baird (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), C Frawley (Leinster) G Ringrose (Leinster).