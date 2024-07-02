Ireland name team for World Rugby U20 Championship game against Georgia

Ireland have named their team for their second World Rugby U20 Championship game against Georgia (Kick-off 1pm on Thursday).

Ireland opened their campaign with a big win over Italy in Cape Town on Saturday in Group B and will bid to make it two from two when they meet Georgia at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Ben O’Connor and Davy Colbert are joined in the back three by Ruben Moloney, who is line for his Ireland U20s debut, while Sam Berman continues at outside centre and Hugh Gavin starts at inside centre. Sean Naughton starts at outhalf, with Oliver Coffey at nine.

In the pack, Jacob Boyd, Stephen Smyth and Andrew Sparrow start in the front row, with James McKillop coming into the secondrow to partner captain Evan O’Connell. The backrow of Sean Edogbo, Max Flynn and Luke Murphy remains unchanged.

READ MORE

Hooker Mikey Yarr is in line for his debut off the bench, as he joins Emmet Calvey, Patreece Bell, Alan Spicer and Brian Gleeson as the forward replacements, with Tadhg Brophy, Jack Murphy and Finn Treacy completing match day 23.

Ireland Men’s U20s (v Georgia): Ben O’Connor, Davy Colbert, Sam Berman, Hugh Gavin, Ruben Moloney, Sean Naughton, Oliver Coffey; Jacob Boyd, Stephen Smyth, Andrew Sparrow, James McKillop, Evan O’Connell, Sean Edogbo, Max Flynn, Luke Murphy. Replacements: Mikey Yarr, Emmet Calvey, Patreece Bell, Alan Spicer, Brian Gleeson, Tadhg Brophy, Jack Murphy, Finn Treacy.