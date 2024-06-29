Sam Berman hat-trick leads Ireland Under-20s to convincing victory over Italy in opener

Ireland's Sam Berman scores a try during the World Rugby Under-20 Championship Pool B game against Italy at DHL Stadium in Cape Town. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho/SteveHaagSports

World U20 Championships: Ireland 55 Italy 15

Ireland captain Evan O’Connell said they still have room for improvement when they face Georgia next Thursday despite hammering Italy by eight tries to two in the opening game of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Cape Town on Saturday.

It was an impressive display from Willie Faloon’s side against an Italian outfit who had pushed them all the way in the Six Nations.

A hat-trick from centre Sam Berman laid the foundation for what was Ireland’s first opening day success in the competition since they defeated New Zealand back in 2016.

“We are pretty happy with our display but obviously some improvements again needed for next week,” said O’Connell after the win at the DHL Stadium.

Ireland had the bonus point in the bag by the 27th minute and added a fifth try before the break to go in leading 31-10 after a lively opening half.

Ireland were forced into a late change with flanker Max Flynn, poised for his debut, withdrawn and Bryn Ward, son of former Ulster player and Irish international Andy, taking his place in the starting line-up.

By the end of the opening quarter two nephews of former Munster and Irish internationals had crossed for tries with Danny Sheahan, nephew of Frankie, and skipper O’Connell, Paul’s nephew, supplying good finishes for an Irish side which enjoyed 64 per cent possession into the opening half.

Several new laws are being tested in this tournament – 30 seconds for conversions and penalties puts serious pressure on the kickers – and after 22 minutes Italy lock Mattia Midena was withdrawn after the smart mouthguards being used by all the players prompted his temporary withdrawal.

Ireland, who beat Italy with a late try from Seán Edogbo in the Six Nations match in Cork, used the set-piece extremely well and four of their opening-half tries came from penalties to the corner.

Edogbo won possession in three of those lineouts, with the opening try coming on two minutes after they were forced through a couple of phases before Berman and Hugo McLaughlin combined to send hooker Sheahan over in the left corner.

Ireland captain Evan O’Connell scores a try during the World Rugby Under-20 Championship Pool B game against Italy at DHL Stadium in Cape Town. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho/SteveHaagSports

Italy hit back and opened a 10-5 lead after 10 minutes after making the most of some sloppy defending, with left winger Lorenzo Elettri scoring after they worked a lineout from the right corner to score on the opposite side.

Martino Pucciariello, son of former Munster prop Freddie, converted and added a penalty but Ireland controlled the remainder of the opening half.

O’Connell pounced after Ireland had been bundled into touch from their penalty inside the 22, and when Italy made a mess of their lineout, the captain picked and drove over.

They were confident with ball in hand and a good move, which included a neat out-the-back pass from centre Finn Treacy, put number eight Luke Murphy away and he raced over after 13 minutes with Jack Murphy this time converting to lead 12-10.

Berman, on his way to Ulster after a good campaign in the AIL with Terenure College, was back with the under-20s for the first time since last summer’s tournament in South Africa and he showed his class and experience with two tries before the break.

He secured the bonus point after 27 minutes following another lineout take from Edogbo and pushed Ireland further clear when he looped around and squeezed between two defenders to score and leave 21 points between them at the interval.

Italy pulled back a try shortly after the restart from flanker Luca Bellucci after Edogbo was binned for a high tackle – it remained yellow after a bunker review – but Ireland hit back and Berman completed his hat-trick after another good bout of pressure.

Both sides emptied their bench after that but the scores kept coming for Ireland even after loosehead Jacob Boyd picked up a yellow car. Finn Treacy crossed for a try before replacement centre Hugh Gavin was instrumental as another one off the bench Seán Naughton, who had come on for Jack Murphy just after the break, crossed for their eighth try to complete the rout.

Now they will turn their attentions to Georgia next Thursday, followed by Australia five days later as last year’s runners-up bid to lift this trophy for the first time in history.

SCORERS – Ireland: S Berman 3 tries; S Naughton try, pen, 3 cons; J Murphy 3 cons; D Sheahan, L Murphy, E O’Connell, F Treacy try each. Italy: L Elettri, L Bellucci try each; M Pucciariello pen, con.

IRELAND: B O’Connor; D Colbert, F Treacy, S Berman, H McLaughlin; J Murphy, O Coffey; J Boyd, D Sheahan, P Bell; A Spicer, E O’Connell; S Edogbo, B Ward, L Murphy.

Reps: S Naughton for J Murphy (41 mins); H Gavin for Berman, J McKillop for Ward (both 53); J O’Riordan for Coffey (55); A Sparrow for Bell (56); B Corrigan for O’Connell (61); S Smyth for Sheahan (62); E Calvey for Boyd (68).

ITALY: M Bellini; M Scalabrin, F Zanandrea, N Bozzo, L Elettri; M Pucciariello, M Jimenez; S Pelliccioli, N Gasperini, D Ascari; M Midena, G Milano; C Zucconi, L Bellucci, J Botturi.

Replacements: T Redondi for Midena (22-34 mins); S Brisighella for Pucciariello (45); F Pisani for Ascari, Redondi for Zucconi (both 49); V Siciliano for Gasperini, L Casilio for Jiminez (both 53); P de Villiers for Bozzo (55); N Casartelli for Bellucci (57); F Gentile for Pelliccioli (68).

Referee: Sabu Abulashvili (Georgia).