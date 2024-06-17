Hugo Keenan included as Ireland name Sevens teams for Olympics

Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan has been included in the men’s squad for the Rugby Sevens for the Olympic Games in Paris.

Harry McNulty will captain the men’s team, while Lucy Rock, formerly Mulhall, will captain the women’s team.

The Rugby Sevens events will be held in the Stade de France, running from July 24th to 30th.

Speaking on the official selection, captain of the men’s team Harry McNulty said: “It is an incredible honour to lead the squad to this summer’s Olympics. We performed strongly this season with our highest ever finish and it is a great foundation for our prep leading into the Games. We have a lot of competition in the squad and it’s driving everyone to push harder every day.

READ MORE

“Paris is coming along very quickly and we are excited for the weeks ahead. We are working really hard to make sure we are in the best shape, mentally and physically, for the Games to maximise our potential and chase our Olympic medal ambitions.”

Captain for the women’s team Lucy Rock, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the Ireland Sevens programme as two teams prepare to compete in Paris.

“For the Women’s squad, it has been three cycles of hard work, determination and sacrifice to reach this point, and while we are the lucky 12 who get to pull on the Team Ireland jersey this summer, we are representing so much more than ourselves, but the wider squad, our friends, families, former team-mates, backroom staff and everyone who has supported us on the journey.

“To lead this team out at the Olympics will be an extremely proud moment.”

Men’s Team:

Niall Comerford

Jordan Conroy (Tokyo Olympian)

Hugo Keenan

Jack Kelly (Tokyo Olympian)

Terry Kennedy (Tokyo Olympian)

Hugo Lennox (Tokyo Olympian)

Harry McNulty (Tokyo Olympian)

Gavin Mullin (Tokyo Olympian)

Chay Mullins

Mark Roche (Tokyo Olympian)

Andrew Smith

Zac Ward

Travelling reserves:

Bryan Mollen (Tokyo Olympian)

Sean Cribbin

Women’s Team:

Kathy Baker

Megan Burns

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Alanna Fitzpatrick

Stacey Flood

Eve Higgins

Erin King

Vicky Elmes Kinlan

Emily Lane

Ashleigh Orchard

Béibhinn Parsons

Lucy Rock

Travelling Reserves

Claire Boles

Amy Larn