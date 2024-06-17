Hugo Keenan included as Ireland name Sevens teams for Olympics

Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan has been included in the men’s squad for the Rugby Sevens for the Olympic Games in Paris.
Harry McNulty will captain the men’s team, while Lucy Rock, formerly Mulhall, will captain the women’s team.
The Rugby Sevens events will be held in the Stade de France, running from July 24th to 30th.
Speaking on the official selection, captain of the men’s team Harry McNulty said: “It is an incredible honour to lead the squad to this summer’s Olympics. We performed strongly this season with our highest ever finish and it is a great foundation for our prep leading into the Games. We have a lot of competition in the squad and it’s driving everyone to push harder every day.
“Paris is coming along very quickly and we are excited for the weeks ahead. We are working really hard to make sure we are in the best shape, mentally and physically, for the Games to maximise our potential and chase our Olympic medal ambitions.”
Captain for the women’s team Lucy Rock, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the Ireland Sevens programme as two teams prepare to compete in Paris.
“For the Women’s squad, it has been three cycles of hard work, determination and sacrifice to reach this point, and while we are the lucky 12 who get to pull on the Team Ireland jersey this summer, we are representing so much more than ourselves, but the wider squad, our friends, families, former team-mates, backroom staff and everyone who has supported us on the journey.
“To lead this team out at the Olympics will be an extremely proud moment.”
Men’s Team:
Niall Comerford
Jordan Conroy (Tokyo Olympian)
Hugo Keenan
Jack Kelly (Tokyo Olympian)
Terry Kennedy (Tokyo Olympian)
Hugo Lennox (Tokyo Olympian)
Harry McNulty (Tokyo Olympian)
Gavin Mullin (Tokyo Olympian)
Chay Mullins
Mark Roche (Tokyo Olympian)
Andrew Smith
Zac Ward
Travelling reserves:
Bryan Mollen (Tokyo Olympian)
Sean Cribbin
Women’s Team:
Kathy Baker
Megan Burns
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe
Alanna Fitzpatrick
Stacey Flood
Eve Higgins
Erin King
Vicky Elmes Kinlan
Emily Lane
Ashleigh Orchard
Béibhinn Parsons
Lucy Rock
Travelling Reserves
Claire Boles
Amy Larn
