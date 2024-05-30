Munster and Connacht to begin next year’s URC with an interpro clash

Munster and Connacht will start their campaign in next season’s URC with an opening weekend interpro at Thomond Park, the league has announced.

Connacht will travel to their near neighbours on Saturday, September 21st with Ulster also in action that day at home to Glasgow. Leinster will start their season the evening previous away to Edinburgh.

With the RDS out of commission next season due to redevelopment work, Leinster are set to use the Aviva Stadium for the majority of their home matches. They return to Dublin in round two to take on the Dragons on Friday, September 27th.

A number of clashes remain up in the air, despite the league-wide fixture announcement, with the festive interpros in particular currently unconfirmed. Munster normally welcome Leinster to Thomond Park either on or close to St Stephen’s Day, but no date has been announced for that fixture as of yet. Connacht’s Christmas-time interpro with Ulster also remains without a date as things stand.

After a year in which clashes with international fixtures were largely avoided, round seven of the URC will occur on the same weekend Ireland welcome Australia to the Aviva Stadium as part of their November schedule. On the same day as the international clash, Saturday, November 30th, Munster are in action against the Lions while Connacht welcome the Bulls to Galway. Ulster host Leinster the previous evening, the 29th.

The full URC fixture list for 2024/25 can be found here.