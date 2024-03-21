Six Nations: Teenager Katie Corrigan set to debut for Ireland against France

Katie Corrigan (right) is set for an Ireland debut during this weekend's Six Nations clash with France. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has handed a debut to 19-year-old Old Belvedere wing Katie Corrigan ahead of this weekend’s Six Nations-opener away to France.

Corrigan impressed in the recent Celtic Challenge, playing for the title-winning Wolfhounds side, crossing for a hat-trick in the tournament’s final game. She starts on the opposite wing to Beibhinn Parsons, while fellow Sevens players Eve Higgins and Aoibheann Riley also making the starting XV.

Lauren Delany makes up the backthree at fullback, with higgins and Aoife Dalton at centre.

Nicole Fowley makes her Six Nations appearance since 2019, starting at outhalf as Dannah O’Brien takes up a spot among the replacements. Fowley had previously returned to the international stage during last year’s successful WXV3 campaign.

Edel McMahon captains the side from backrow as fellow co-captain Sam Monaghan continues her return to play protocols.

In the pack, Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Christy Haney make up the frontrow, while Dorothy Wall and Hannah O’Connor line out at lock. Aoife Wafer and Brittany Hogan join skipper McMahon in the backrow.

Joining O’Brien among the backs on the bench are scrumhalf Molly Scufill-McCabe and Méabh Deely. Sarah Delaney, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Fiona Tuite and Grace Moore are the forward replacements.

“We are all very excited to get our Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign under way and we come into this weekend ready to put a confident performance out there,” said Bemand.

“We have had a good block of preparation with players returning and we are ready to compete.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the hard work come together on Saturday and what a place to kick start our Six Nations, in Stade Marie-Marvingt.”

Ireland: Lauren Delany; Katie Corrigan, Eve Higgins, Aoife Dalton, Béibhinn Parsons; Nicole Fowley, Aoibheann Reilly; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney; Dorothy Wall, Hannah O’Connor; Aoife Wafer, Edel McMahon (capt), Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Sarah Delaney, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Fiona Tuite, Grace Moore, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Dannah O’Brien, Méabh Deely.