Connacht welcome return of four players from long-term injuries

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has given an upbeat injury update ahead of the resumption of the URC. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins is set to welcome the return of a host of players at a vital time in the club’s season.

Four long-term absentees will be available for selection when Connacht face Emirates Lions in Saturday’s URC fixture at Dexcom Stadium, and more will follow as the season ramps up in Connacht’s bid to make the top eight, and also further their European hopes.

This week Colm Reilly (ankle), Shane Jennings (ankle), Diarmuid Kilgallen and Oisín McCormack (both thigh) have returned to full training and are available for selection, and although Ireland players Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham continue to rehab after international duty, they will be available for a crunch fixture against Benetton.

Mack Hansen is still on target to return at the end of April after suffering a serious shoulder injury against Munster on New Year’s Day, while Shayne Bolton continues to recover from ankle surgery with hopes of a return in early April.

John Porch, who had a minor surgical procedure on his knee three weeks ago, is expected to return to training in the coming weeks.

Wilkins says the break has given players a chance to refresh for the next block, which should be “fairly meaty”, including tough challenges against Benetton [URC] and Pau in the European campaign.

“The outside world may be expecting us to get the job done this weekend, but we are really aware how big a challenge it is for us. Nothing will be taken for granted and they will be as strong as they were last year.”

Wilkins had started the season thinking he had one too many back-three players, but with the run of injury Connacht has suffered, it has been a “blessing”, particularly with the run of games to come and their “final push” for the season.

Connacht have also confirmed Liam McNamara has been granted an early release from his contract to allow him to return home to Australia. McNamara, who joined Connacht last summer, made just two appearances for the club. In the pack Dylan Tierney-Martin has a consultant’s review this week on a neck injury and his return will be assessed in the coming week.