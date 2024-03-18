Scotland make Ireland work hard for their reward in gruelling Six Nations battle

Andrew Porter celebrates scoring Ireland's second try with team-mates during the Six Nations game against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Anyone who watched Ireland v Scotland in the Aviva on Saturday with the hope of watching a match like their encounter in last year’s World Cup would have been disappointed. In that match, Ireland scored six tries and, were it not for two late consolation scores by Scotland, the result would have been much harsher than the final score of 36-14. However, this match was a much harder-fought victory.

Gregor Townsend’s side must be commended for their defence in this match, keeping Ireland to only two tries and a penalty despite multiple barrages of attack against the Scottish try line. Ireland’s only try of the first half came directly from a Scottish error. An overthrow in a Scottish lineout on the five-yard line went directly into the hands of Dan Sheehan, who barrelled over to score.

In the first half, Jack Crowley tried to break the Scottish defence with little chips in behind. This had been how the Italians had scored two tries in their historic win over Scotland a week previously. Unfortunately for Crowley, the kicks didn’t work and only ended the attacks in Scotland’s favour.

In the second half, Ireland displayed more of an attacking threat, but this didn’t translate into scores. As Ireland went through their phases in the Scottish 22, groans rang out through the Aviva more often than cheers. Champagne may have been drank post-match, but this was most definitely not champagne rugby.

READ MORE

Competition winner Alice McManus hard at work in the Aviva Stadium for Ireland v Scotland

In the end, the match was mostly fought by the forwards. They seemed to believe that despite it not yielding many results so far, smashing into Scottish forwards directly beside where their team-mates had smashed into Scottish forwards was going to win the match.

Tries were held up as the Irish forwards kept trying to muscle over, while unforced knock-ons conceded possession when Ireland went out wide. It took until the 65th minute for a tap and go to work for Ireland, with Andrew Porter powering over.

This wasn’t the dominant display that we saw in last year’s championship. Then, fans thought that this was the team that would get Ireland through the World Cup quarter-finals. Now, we must ask ourselves if this level of performance will be enough to beat the world champions South Africa over the summer. How confident is Rassie Erasmus feeling now?

♦ Alice McManus (16) was the winner of “Tap and Go”, our competition to be an Irish rugby writer for a day. Alice went to the match with her father Niall and reported from the press box, attending the press conference afterwards where she met and asked questions of Irish lock Ryan Baird. She attends Kilkenny College and lives in Kilkenny City.