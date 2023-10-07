Ireland put Scotland to the sword to set up World Cup quarter-final with New Zealand

Ireland's Dan Sheehan goes in for a try despite the tackle of Scotland's Finn Russell during the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at Stade de France. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland 36 Scotland 14

Ireland blasted Scotland’s challenge aside in the opening 40 minutes of Saturday night’s World Cup at the Stade de France to seal Pool B and set up a blockbuster quarter-final with New Zealand back in Paris next Saturday.

Two tries by Hugo Keenan added to an early score from James Lowe and one from Iain Henderson put Andy Farrell’s side out of sight by the break.

Hooker Dan Sheehan went over for Ireland’s fifth try soon after Scotland’s Ollie Smith was sent to the sinbin after his trip on Johnny Sexton led to an ugly melee.

Sexton was soon replaced by Jack Crowley, with Ireland head coach Andy Farrell in a position to empty his bench after 49 minutes, replacing his starting frontrow, while Jack Conan came on for his first appearance at the tournament.

All the changes took a lot of the intensity out of the game, with the huge swathes of Ireland fans at the Stade de France joining in the Mexican Wave.

Pool B table

But their focus returned to the pitch just before the hour mark when a lovely kick from Crowley was caught and touched down by Garry Ringrose for Ireland’s sixth try.

Scotland finally got on the board with substitute prop Ewan Ashman went over after 64 minutes and Ireland’s defence slipped up again a minute later when Ali Price got over, both tries converted by Finn Russell.

Ireland will have an anxious wait over an eye injury picked up by Lowe. Chasing a high ball in the first half, the winger was caught by team-mate Tadhg Beirne as he attempted to make a tackle. Mack Hansen also failed to finish the game, being replaced in the first half by Stuart McCloskey, with Jamison Gibson-Park playing the second half on the wing, with Conor Murray taking over at scrumhalf.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 2 mins: Lowe try, 5-0; 26: Keenan try, Sexton con, 12-0; 32: Henderson try, Sexton con, 19-0; 39: Keenan try, Sexton con 26-0; (half-time 26-0); 44: Sheehan try, 31-0; 58: Ringrose try, 36-0; 64: Ashman try, Russell con, 36-7; 66: Price try, Russell con, 36-14.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Johnny Sexton (Leinster, capt), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Iain Henderson (Ulster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) for Hansen (22-32 mins & 35 mins); Conor Murray (Munster) for Lowe (40+1); Jack Crowley (Munster) for Sexton (45); Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) for Sheehan; Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) for Porter; Finlay Bealham (Connacht) for Furlong; James Ryan (Leinster) for Beirne; Jack Conan (Leinster) for O’Mahony (all 49).

SCOTLAND: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist; Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Ollie Smith for Kinghorn (8 mins); Matt Fagerson for Ritchie (19); Scott Cummings for Gilchrist (45); George Horne for Graham (50); Rory Sutherland for Schoeman (53), Ewan Ashman for Turner (59), WP Nel for Z Fagerson (60), Luke Crosbie for Darge (65)

Yellow card: Ollie Smith (42 mins).

Gerry Thornley’s report from the Stade de France will follow shortly