Ireland vs Scotland: Kick-off time, TV details and team news ahead of Six Nations title decider

Six Nations: Ireland beat Scotland the last time these two sides met in the World Cup. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

When’s the game?

Ireland take on Scotland in the final round of the Six Nations on Saturday, March 16th. Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 4.45pm.

Where can I watch it?

Virgin Media are on TV duties for this one, their coverage starts at 4pm. RTÉ Radio also have live commentary, as does The Irish Times’ liveblog, which will be up and running from 2.45pm.

The Grand Slam is gone, right?

It is. Ireland had a big opportunity to become the first Six Nations side to record back-to-back Grand Slams but were reminded why such a feat is all but impossible after a stellar England performance in Twickenham last time out.

That said, Ireland are still favourites for the Six Nations title. Currently on 16 points, four ahead of England, Ireland only need a draw to secure the crown. Needless to say, a win of any variety would also do nicely.

In fact, defeat with two bonus points, for losing by fewer that seven points while also scoring four tries, will also guarantee the championship. Given Ireland’s mammoth points differential of +80, even just one losing bonus point would make the title all but secure.

Gregor Townsend's side lost to Italy in Rome in their last Six Nations encounter. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Form guide

Both teams are coming into this off the back of unexpected defeats, Ireland to England at Twickenham, Scotland to Italy in Rome.

The question is who is capable of bouncing back stronger? England were fantastic last weekend, as were Italy, but it’s difficult to come to any other conclusion than a defeat to the Italians is the more psychologically damaging of the two.

In terms of Ireland and Scotland playing against each other, the last time these two sides met Ireland ran out comfortable winners in the World Cup. Ireland haven’t lost to next weekend’s opposition since 2017, a winning run that extends to nine matches, including two World Cup outings.

Team news

As expected, Andy Farrell has named an unchanged starting line-up for Ireland’s final game of the 2024 Six Nations against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 4.45pm), while he has reverted to a 5-3 split on the bench to incorporate Harry Byrne and Garry Ringrose.

Iain Henderson misses out on the matchday 23, with Ryan Baird covering the secondrow, and with Ciarán Frawley ruled out after suffering a head injury in last week’s 23-22 defeat by England, Byrne provides outhalf and goal-kicking cover.

Gregor Townsend has made two changes to his side, with centre Stafford McDowall and scrumhalf Ben White selected to start.

The duo replace Cameron Redpath and George Horne respectively, who both drop to the bench following last weekend’s 31-29 loss to Italy in Rome that put a near fatal dent in Scotland’s title hopes.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Calvin Nash (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster, capt), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caealan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Harry Byrne (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster).

SCOTLAND: Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt), Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings; Andy Christie, Rory Darge (co-capt), Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Cameron Redpath, Kyle Rowe.