Derry Moloney hat-trick helps Blackrock College set up final date with St Michael’s

Blackrock's Derry Moloney comes up against Zack Hopkins of St Mary's College during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final at Energia Park in Donnybrook. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final: Blackrock College 54 St Mary’s College 10

Derry Moloney’s hat-trick was the individual highlight in Blackrock’s passage through to the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final at Energia Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Tighthead Niall Smyth grabbed a brace and Charlie Molony, Tommy Butler and Brian O’Flaherty one each against a solitary reply by Jack Halpin for St Mary’s.

Blackrock took less than a minute to register their intent, fullback Molony slicing through a flat-footed defence for a dream start, with Conor O’Shaughnessy converting.

Their eagerness to counter-ruck backfired when a posse of players went off their feet, allowing Cillian Jacobs land a penalty from 40 metres.

The blend of power and pace was illustrated in Blackrock’s next attack, pounding in the big runners for Moloney to make the right corner for 12-3 lead in the ninth minute.

Blackrock’s persistent infringing drew a yellow card for Smyth, providing an opening St Mary’s could not deliver on despite heavy pressure from close range.

All the while, Zach Hopkins and Evan Moynihan were making their mark in the middle, hitting hard and low.

Blackrock rumbled around the fringes, Donnacha Maguire, Butler and Jack Angulo on the hunt for gaps that closed as quickly as they appeared.

Blackrock's Jack Pollard celebrates a penalty call during the game. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The refusal of Jack O’Neill to go to ground bought metres and time for the forwards to swing into gear, Smyth claiming a try converted by O’Shaughnessy for a 19-3 lead at half-time.

A failure to handle the restart cost points as Moynihan’s short ball put Halpin into space. That was all the wing needed for a stunning finish from 45 metres, Jacobs tagging on the conversion.

It looked like a case of game on.

Not so said Blackrock as their lineout simply put the foot down and marched forward to collapse in a heap for lock Butler to rise as the try scorer. O’Shaughnessy converted to make it 26-10 in the 39th minute.

When the Williamstown school saw off Moynihan’s long, slick kick, they made their way methodically into the 22 where Smyth was too big and too strong. O’Shaughnessy converted.

Although the physicality was undeniable, Blackrock produced a picture-perfect try based on swift accurate passing for Moloney to mesmerise with his footwork, O’Shaughnessy again converting.

Moloney’s third owed much to an unorthodox pass by Paddy Clancy and the replacement outhalf took over the kicking duties to land the conversion.

The afternoon was made complete by a simple finish for left wing O’Flaherty after a maul created room on the short-side for Clancy to convert.

SCORERS – Blackrock: D Moloney 3 tries; N Smyth 2 tries; C Molony, T Butler, B O’Flaherty try each; C O’Shaughnessy 5 cons; P Clancy 2 cons. St Mary’s: J Halpin try; C Jacobs pen, con.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: C Molony; D Moloney, C Woodcock, M Walsh, B O’Flaherty; C O’Shaughnessy, A Lindner; P Moore, J Pollard, N Smyth; T Butler, D McGuire; M Walsh, J O’Neill, J Angulo.

Replacements: L Magee for O’Neill (20 mins, temp); L Coffey for Lindner (49); G Wall for Butler (56); P Clancy for Molony, B Walsh for O’Neill (both 57); L Magee for Moore, J O’Sullivan for Mark Walsh, D Grehan for Smyth, M O’Sullivan for Angulo (all 63).

ST MARY’S COLLEGE: J Kelly; C Maguire, Z Hopkins, E Moynihan (capt), J Halpin; P Neary, A Stronge; G Ewing, C Jacobs, J Molloy; M Egan, P Power; D Leane, L Flaherty, A O’Brien.

Replacements: J Gannon for Ewing, J Christle for Molloy, D O’Shea for Power (all 45 mins); A Crawley for Stronge, E Kenny for Neary, M Morrissey for Maguire (all 54); E Dillon for Egan, S Thornton for Flaherty (both 64).

Referee: R Jenkinson (Leinster).