URC: Late show by Connacht sees off 14-man Cardiff

URC: Cardiff 12 Connacht 14

There is something about Cardiff that seems to bring out the worst in Connacht. The wet conditions may not have helped, but this Arms Park meeting once again looked like heading towards another Connacht defeat until late in the second half when they finally gained control and eked out a sixth URC win.

It is only their fourth win in Cardiff in the history of the competition - their third during the Six Nations - but it was an important one in the context of their season, ensuring they maintain their push for a top eight position.

For some 50 minutes Connacht struggled to execute in an error-ridden display, but the replacements can take a bow, adding the impetus and control that was necessary to get over the line.

The opening half was one of poor execution and a lack of intensity, but Jack Aungier can take a bow for providing the opening penalty opportunity, which outhalf JJ Hanrahan converted.

A major turning point came after 15 minutes when Cardiff centre Rey Lee-Lo was red carded for a head clash on Shane Bolton, who was replaced by Tom Farrell. But it served to increase the home side’s appetite, upping the intensity which resulted in Connacht conceding a try after 18 minutes. A defensive error allowed Cardiff wing forward Thomas Young to score and Tinus de Beer to convert - a deserved reward for having dominated territory and possession.

The home side continued to maintain their stranglehold, and Connacht were let off the hook when a second Cardiff try was ruled out for a forward pass, giving the visitors some breathing space.

With Cardiff on top in the scrum, Connacht struggled to make headway with only one rare visit into the 22 in the opening 30 minutes, but once again their execution let them down on a wet night. It should have helped when Cardiff’s number eight was Lopeti Timani was yellow carded for a high tackle on Blade. Yet, despite several attempts to get over the line, their frustration continued with little reward.

Caolin Blade against Cardiff. Photograph: Andy Watts/Inpho

Eventually a penalty on the stroke of half-time provided Hanrahan with an opportunity to add to their meagre tally to close the gap to 7-6 in what was an error-ridden opening 40 minutes.

The second half began with much-needed try-saving tackles from Dave Heffernan and Shamus Hurley-Langton. But Cardiff continued to hold the initiative, and from another penalty to touch, they eventually made hay. Timani, just back on the field, bagged the try - de Beer wide with the conversion.

Connacht did grab the initiative with a penalty, working their way to the line, but on this occasion Cathal Forde, acting as scrumhalf, lost possession just five metres out. And, their penalty count continued to hand possession back to the hosts.

However, the introduction of Jarrad Butler proved influential before Connacht replacement Peter Dooley secured a crucial 62nd minute try, converted by Hanrahan. Although Pete Wilkins’ side butchered another opportunity with the line abegging, the visitors, with a stranglehold on the game, extended the lead with a 66th minute Hanrahan penalty. It proved just enough to take the spoils.

Scoring sequence: 4m Hanrahan pen 0-3; 17m Thomas try, de Beer con 7-3; 40m Hanrahan penalty 7-6; HT 7-6; 46m Timani try 12-6; 62m P Dooley try, Hanrahan con 12-13; 66m Hanrahan pen 12-16.

Cardiff: Red card, 14m Rey Lee-Lo; Yellow card, 36m Lopeti Timani.

Cardiff: J Bertram, O Lane, R Lee-Lo, B Thomas, A Summerhill, T De Beer, E Bevan, R Carre, L Belcher, W Davies-King, S Lewis-Hughes, S Davies, B Donnell, L Timani, T Young. Replacements, M Martin for Donnell (17m) C Parker for Davies-King (57m), E Daniel for Belcher 66, A Robson for de Beer and J Hill for Bevan (both 67), U Halaholo for Beetham (74m).

Connacht: T O’Halloran, S Bolton, D Hawkshaw, C Forde, A Smith, JJ Hanrahan, C Blade, D Buckley, D Heffernan, J Aungier, N Murray, J Joyce, S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, C Prendergast. Replacements, T McElroy for Heffernan, O Dowling for Joyce,S Illo for Angier (all 51m), J Butler for Oliver, (59), M McDonald for Blade and J Carty for Hanrahan (71m)

Referee: Andrea Picardi (Italy)