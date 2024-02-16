URC: Connacht focused on top eight placing as they head to Cardiff

Cardiff v Connacht, Cardiff Arms Park (Saturday, 5.14pm)

Connacht face another litmus test in Wales, which head coach Pete Wilkins believes could help decide whether his team makes the URC’s top eight again.

But as always, the odds of delivering a win against Cardiff in Ams Park are not in their favour – in fact the last occasion was in the 2016/17 season and it was helped by today’s veteran player Tiernan O’Halloran, who delivered his only drop goal to propel his side to a 13-19 victory.

That win is just one of three in the Welsh capital – a 2013 victory, also during the Six Nations window, and one in 2001, thanks to Eric Elwood who delivered two penalties to eke out a 6-3 win. It is a meagre return which Wilkins wants to reverse if Connacht “are serious about getting into the top eight spot” this season.

“These are the games we should be winning. But, at the same time, it is a massive challenge, particularly away from home,” he says.

Just three points separate Connacht in ninth position and Cardiff in 12th, so there is much at stake with the season having passed the halfway stage.

Both are missing internationals, but Cardiff, in their first home appearance since Christmas, are expecting a full house of supporters for an ideally-timed celebration of their annual Regional Clubs’ Day.

Pete Wilkins makes four changes from the Connacht side that delivered a deserved victory over Bristol Bears in the Champions Cup.

Hooker Dave Heffernan, prop Jack Aungier, back row Conor Oliver are named in the starting XV, while fit-again Cathal Forde partners David Hawkshaw in the centre. Scrumhalf Caolin Blade captains the side, partnering outhalf JJ Hanrahan. In the pack Denis Buckley joins Heffernan and Aungier in the front row, Niall Murray and Joe Joyce remain in the secondrow, while Cian Prendergast moves to number eight jersey, joining Shamus Hurley-Langton and Oliver.

Forwards coach John Muldoon believes this fixture could be defining for Connacht’s season.

“If we are serious about getting into that top eight spot, these are the games we should be winning. But, at the same time, it is a massive challenge, particularly away from home. Up front will be a huge battle, around the scrum and line out. They are missing a few key players in some positions around their pack, so it is an area that will determine the game.”

Cardiff: J Bertram, O Lane, R Lee-Lo, B Thomas, A Summerhill, T De Beer, E Bevan, R Carre, L Belcher, W Davies-King, S Lewis-Hughes, S Davies, B Donnell, L Timani, T Young. Replacements, E Daniel, R Barrett, C Parker, A Lawrence, M Martin, J Hill, A Robson, U Halaholo.

Connacht: T O’Halloran, S Bolton, D Hawkshaw, C Forde, A Smith, JJ Hanrahan, C Blade, D Buckley, D Heffernan, J Aungier, N Murray, J Joyce, S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, C Prendergast. Replacements, T McElroy, P Dooley, S Illo, O Dowling, J Butler, M McDonald, J Carty, T Farrell.

Referee: Andrea Picardi

