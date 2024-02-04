Five things we learned from the opening weekend of Six Nations action

Ireland’s new outhalf shows character in France

Jack Crowley did not play the perfect game against France, but he did bring the perfect attitude to Marseille. He showed more than an ability to play football but also demonstrated character, shaking off the imperfections and moving on to the next thing. He kept playing and putting himself into the game as opposed to retreating into a cautious place, where not making a mistake was more important than trying to be creative.

He stayed high, often playing on the gainline, choosing not to fall back into the pocket, take safe passes and kick into the French half. Instead, Crowley tried to play the game, give assistance, make things happen and create opportunities for others. He had the courage of his convictions even under the intense scrutiny of stepping into Johnny Sexton’s shoes. That is a natural gift and an important one.

Italy’s Monty Ioane scores a late try during the Six Nations game against England at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho

Italy let historic opportunity of England win slip from their grasp

Italy were ahead at half-time against an England team in transition. Even with that encouraging opening period they didn’t fire a shot in Rome in the second half, except for a late try at the end of the match that put a veneer on the scoreline.

Still, England will have learned that despite again beating a team that has never beaten them, they are still adjusting to Felix Jones’s new defensive system. Detail, pace and positioning are all crucial and Italy were able to exploit the lack of that in England’s performance in the first half.

But the problem for Italy is that the first 40 minutes made the second half look even more disappointing. At times Italy were daring and ambitious, with Juan Ignacio Brex linking up with Lorenzo Cannone to set up Alessandro Garbisi for a long-range opening try. But in the end was it a new Italy we were looking at, or the old.

James Ryan scored a try on his Ireland debut against the USA at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey in June 2017. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

James Ryan and rugby’s twists and turns

It wasn’t so long ago we were celebrating an Irish secondrow, whose name was not Joe McCarthy but James Ryan. Ryan was famously capped for Ireland before he played for Leinster, something Brian O’Driscoll before him had also done. Ryan also scored a Test try within two minutes of stepping on to the pitch in 2017. Far from a slow starter in the game he was a Six Nations Grand Slam winner, a Champions Cup winner and a Pro14 champion before he even lost a match in professional rugby.

On Friday it was Ryan, who came off the bench for McCarthy on 67 minutes as McCarthy went on to deservedly pick up his player of the match award. Still just 27-years-old, Ryan has many good years left to play Test rugby. But just five years ago he was being widely feted. It is worth bearing in mind rugby’s twists and turns.

Scotland's outhalf Finn Russell looks over a scrum during the Six Nations match against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Finn Russell pivotal to Scotland ending Cardiff drought

Finn Russell fans will be pleased that the Scotland outhalf has made up with Gregor Townsend and is back to doing what he does best, guiding Scotland in their first win at the Principality Stadium in 22 years.

Although Wales fired back in the second half for a nerve-shredding end to the match, it was Russell who showed in the first half why he is central to Scottish success. A dummy pass and a break through the Wales defence set up Duhan van der Merwe for his first try. Taking possession from a Welsh clearance kick, it was Russell again who chose to run with the ball through an ocean of bodies before being tackled. But keeping play alive, Russell offloaded with one hand, again to the supporting Van der Merve, who put on the afterburners for another Scotland try. That and the 21 kicks Russell kept in play.

Ireland scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park dives for the line to score a try as he is tackled by France's Damian Penaud. Photograph: Clement Mahoudeau/AFP via Getty Images

Gibson-Park sets the tone and the tempo for Ireland

Jamison Gibson-Park again showed what a vital piece of the Irish team he has become and every bit as important as Antoine Dupont was to France. While the quiet man grabbed some attention by taking his try brilliantly, it was his minute to minute play that has made him a standout performer and the person who sets up many of the important Irish moves.

The Ireland scrumhalf passed the ball more than any other player in the Six Nations Championship over the weekend. His 79 passes was 20 more than his nearest rival, England outhalf, Alex Mitchell, who passed the ball 59 times. Wales’ Tomos Williams was next with 57 passes with Gibson-Park’s opposite number Maxime Lucu passing the ball just 36 times. Credit is due to the Irish pack that delivered clean ball throughout the match. But when Gibson-Park picks up the tempo, Ireland does too.