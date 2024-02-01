Joey Carbery returns to Munster side for Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash with Crusaders

Joey Carbery will start at outhalf for Munster's game against the Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Joey Carbery will return from injury in Munster’s sold-out clash against the Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night (kick-off 5pm).

Outhalf Carbery, who will leave Munster for France next season, is in the starting XV for the first time since October after returning from a wrist injury.

Alex Kendellen captains Munster for the first time with academy trio Ethan Coughlan, Shay McCarthy and Ruadhán Quinn all starting.

It will be Quinn’s first start for Munster after becoming the province’s youngest player in the professional era at the age of 18 last season.

Hooker Eoghan Clarke also makes his first start for the province and Jack O’Sullivan starts for the first time this season at number eight.

Christchurch native Alex Nankivell has been named alongside regular midfield partner Antoine Frisch.

On the injury front, Tom Ahern is continuing the return to play protocols with Patrick Campbell also unavailable due to a shoulder injury.

Oli Jager and Niall Scannell miss out due to minor knocks as Mike Haley continues his return from long-term injury.

A capacity crowd of 40,885 is set to attend the game in Cork, with live TV coverage on TG4.

MUNSTER (v Crusaders): Shane Daly; Seán O’Brien, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shay McCarthy; Joey Carbery, Ethan Coughlan; Josh Wycherley, Eoghan Clarke, Stephen Archer; Gavin Coombes, Fineen Wycherley; Ruadhán Quinn, Alex Kendellen (capt), Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Mark Donnelly, John Ryan, Kamil Nowak, Jack Daly, Daniel Okeke, Neil Cronin, Tony Butler, Rory Scannell, Colm Hogan.