Italy have grounds for optimism under new coach Gonzalo Quesada

Whither Italy? Answers on a postcard to Six Nations tournament organisers or the Italian Rugby Federation president Marzio Innocenti. The good doctor certainly knows what he wants, or perhaps what he doesn’t, in deciding that Stephen Aboud, who did so much good work in successfully revamping Italy’s underage structure, and Kieran Crowley, the recently ousted head coach, were not part of the future of Italian rugby.

Aboud left after a six-year spell in which Italy’s underage teams progressed in terms both of results and player and coach development and enjoyed some brilliant wins, while former All Black Crowley was told before the World Cup in France that his contract would not be renewed.

The New Zealander wanted to stay but despite snapping a 36-match losing streak in the Six Nations with a win over Wales (2022), another wooden spoon in the 2023 tournament sounded the death knell for his chances.

It doesn’t convey the full story in that Italy played some excellent rugby and were competitive in virtually all five matches. They pushed France close and Ireland closer than the final scoreline suggested, but when opportunity knocked they couldn’t find the consistency and composure to eke out a win.

The Italians took a young squad to the World Cup but that doesn’t excuse the 96-17 thrashing at the hands of the All Blacks, nor the 60 points they shipped against France at the same tournament.

There was a suggestion that the relationship between Crowley and captain Michele Lamaro wasn’t great at the end, possibly not helped when the coach replaced his captain four minutes into the second half of the French defeat.

As he left, Crowley’s fired a parting shot at FIR. “What needs to happen, though, is these players need to start being treated with a bit of respect off the field. They need to get some of their stuff sorted.

Michele Lamaro offloads during Italy's 57-8 win over Namibia at the Rugby World Cup in September. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho

“These boys, they’d die for you; they’ve got a lot of pride. I just hope they start getting treated with a bit more respect after this. For the next World Cup cycle, there will be a lot of players with 50 or 60 Test matches by then, so that will be good.” Time will judge his words.

Innocenti appointed former Pumas outhalf Gonzalo Quesada, whose coaching CV includes time with a France side that got to a World Cup final, his native Argentina, guiding Stade Français to a French Top 14 title and the Jaguares to a Super Rugby final.

Everything that he has said so far in his brief time in the role suggests that he knows what is required to take the squad forward. It’s not as if Italy are miles off the pace. They have some outstanding young players, large swathes of which have come through the underage set-up where they have beaten many of their contemporaries in the other countries.

Quesada includes five uncapped players in the squad for the opening game against England: South Africa-born number eight Ross Vintcent, who plays with the Exeter Chiefs, props Matteo Nocera, Luca Rizzoli and Mirco Spagnolo and 6ft 5in backrow Alessando Izekor.

Travelling to Ireland, France and Wales is a tough itinerary but if Quesada can build off a solid set piece and get the halfbacks right, then there is the talent there to sneak a win.

Coach: Gonzalo Quesada is in his first year after succeeding Kieran Crowley. The former Argentinian outhalf made a big impression on the assembled media at the Six Nations launch by answering questions in Italian, French and English to go with his native Spanish. He was part of a France coaching team that got to a World Cup final, was also on a coaching ticket with Argentina, won a French Top 14 with Stade Français and led the Jaguares to a first Super Rugby final.

Captain: Michele Lamaro, a talented, hardworking, young flanker appointed by Crowley when he took over and whose family includes brother Pietro, a professional rugby player, and his father, Gianluca, a former Olympic sailor. He grew up 10-minutes’ walk from the Stadio Olimpico.

Key player: Paolo Garbisi. The outhalf has to deliver on the game management aspect of his job and bring out the best in an Italian backline that has pace, power and flair in fit-again centre Tommaso Menoncello and Ange Capuozzo, players who are capable of causing the opposition a headache when in possession.

Fixtures (all kick-off times Irish)

Saturday, February 3rd: Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico, 2.15

Sunday, Feb 11th: Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, 3.0

Sunday, Feb 25th: France v Italy, Decathlon Arena, Lille, 3.0

Saturday, March 9th: Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico, 3.0

Saturday, March 16th: Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, 2.15