RG Snyman says Jacques Nienaber played ‘big role’ in decision to join Leinster

RG Snyman has said Leinster coach Jacques Nienaber played a crucial part in his decision to make the switch from Munster next season.

Speaking about the Leinster move for the first time on The Rugby Pod, the South African lock said himself and his wife were settled in Ireland and, as well as his good relationship with Nienaber, “Leinster’s reputation speaks for itself.”

“It was a tough thing for me to do, but nobody [at Munster] was really upset with me about it. It’s very professional from their side to understand it, it could have gone the other way and been quite difficult for me,” he said.

“The fact Jacques is there played a big role. We really enjoy our time in Ireland, myself and my wife. She has a job here, we’ve really come to enjoy it. It was a difficult decision to make, but an easy one for the two of us to be able to stay in Ireland. Obviously Leinster’s reputation speaks for itself. Then you throw in Jacques is there on top of that. It makes sense.”

Speaking highly of Nienaber’s influence, he said: “In certain cases you get great coaches who understand the game really well, they push that side of things, but they miss the human element of things.

“On the other side, you get coaches they want to be your friend, but they lack some rugby knowledge. I think that’s where Jacques is such a special guy, he looks at the individual and trying to better the guy as a rugby player. That’s why guys have so much respect for him. You don’t feel another number to him. He makes you believe in him and what he stands for.”

The secondrower has signed a one-year contract at Leinster that contains performance-related financial clauses predicated on the number of matches played.

Snyman’s time in Munster over the seasons has been decimated by injury, including two ACL knee ligament surgeries, limited him to just 10 appearances.

Speaking about his injury troubles, the 29-year-old said: “It is quite a difficult thing to deal with. You are part of something that is the highlight of your career, then you come back to your club and you’re injured. I have to say injured again. Even worse.

“Mentally, the guys here have done really well, kept me sane a bit, mentally it’s going very well.”

The 6ft 9in, 18 stone lock has won 34 caps for his country as well as winning the Rugby World Cup on two occasions. He was part of the Munster squad that won the URC title against the Stormers in Cape Town last season.