Leinster and Munster learn details of Champions Cup round of 16 fixtures

Leinster will return to the Aviva Stadium to face Leicester in April. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leinster will once again face off with Leicester Tigers on Saturday, April 6th in the Champions Cup round of 16.

After seeing off the Premiership side in Welford Road during the final round of pool stage action, Leinster will once again face off against Dan McKellar’s side in the Aviva Stadium at 8pm.

Munster, the only other Irish province to have qualified for the knockout stages, travel to Franklin’s Gardens the following day, April 7th, to take on Northampton. Another rematch of a final round pool match, the Saints handing Munster a rare European defeat at Thomond Park last weekend, kick-off in the English east midlands will be at 12.30pm.

Leinster’s match will be on free-to-air television in Ireland with RTÉ broadcasting the tie, while ITV will offer coverage of Munster’s trip to Northampton. As with all Champions Cup fixtures, both matches will also be shown on TNT sports.

READ MORE

Should Leinster prevail against the side they beat also in the Aviva in last season’s Champions Cup quarter-final, they will face the winner of Stormers vs La Rochelle in the quarter-finals on the weekend of April 12th-14th. That game will once again be at the Aviva.

Munster play Northampton again on April 7th in Franklin's Gardens. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Should Munster reverse their defeat last weekend when travelling to Northampton, they will face a likely trip to Pretoria to take on the Bulls during the quarter-final stage. The South African side, which has a stellar home record against European teams, welcomes French side Lyon in the round of 16.

Meanwhile in the Challenge Cup, both Ulster and Connacht will play their round of 16 ties in France on Sunday, April 7th. After defeat to Harlequins last week saw Ulster fall from the Champions Cup to the second tier competition, they travel to Montpellier with the game kicking off at 12.30pm Irish time at GGL Stadium.

Connacht are also in France on that Sunday, taking on Pau at Stade du Hameau. That game starts at 5.30pm Irish time.

Both Challenge Cup games involving Irish provinces will be shown on Premier Sports.

Should Ulster prevail, they will either face a trip to Clermont or a home date with the Cheetahs in the quarter-finals. Should Connacht be successful, they are looking at a trip to Italy to play Benetton or a home tie with South African side the Lions.

Champions Cup round of 16 fixtures (all times Irish)

Friday 5 April

Harlequins v Glasgow Warriors, Twickenham Stoop, 8pm, live on TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April

Vodacom Bulls v Lyon, Loftus Versfeld, 11.30am, live on TNT Sports

Exeter Chiefs v Bath Rugby, Sandy Park, 3pm, live on TNT Sports

DHL Stormers v Stade Rochelais, DHL Stadium 2pm, live on TNT Sports

Union Bordeaux-Bègles v Saracens, Stade Chaban-Delmas, 5.30pm, live on TNT Sports

Leinster v Leicester Tigers, Aviva Stadium, 8pm, live on RTÉ and TNT Sports

Sunday 7 April

Northampton Saints v Munster, cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, 12.30pm, live on ITV and TNT Sports

Stade Toulousain v Racing 92, Le Stadium, 3pm, live on TNT Sports

Challenge Cup round of 16

Sunday 7 April

Montpellier Hérault Rugby v Ulster, GGL Stadium, 12.30pm, live on Viaplay-Premier Sports

Section Paloise v Connacht, Stade du Hameau, 5.30pm, live on Viaplay-Premier Sports