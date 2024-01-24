Northampton’s Curtis Langdon given four-game ban for red card against Munster

Referee Tual Trainini shows a red card to Curtis Langdon as Courtney Lawes looks on. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Northampton hooker Curtis Langdon has been banned for four matches following his red card in Saturday’s Champions Cup victory over Munster.

Langdon was sent off in the 39th minute of the Thomond Park showdown, where the Saints won 26-23, and an independent disciplinary hearing has upheld the dismissal, issuing the sanction for reckless contact with the head of Tom Ahern.

The committee are waiting for notice of Langdon’s intended playing schedule before deciding what matches he misses.

Ahern was taken off on a motorised stretcher in Munster’s Champions Cup loss at home to Northampton after he was twice kneed in the head.

Ahern spent Saturday night in hospital and although released on Sunday, he will have to continue his rehabilitation with his province and thus misses out on the Algarve camp for Ireland for the Six Nations.

Cian Prendergast has been called up to the Ireland squad as a replacement for Ahern.