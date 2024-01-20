Leinster boss Leo Cullen gives positive update on Harry Byrne injury

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen was satisfied with Leinster’s four-try bonus-point 27-10 victory over the Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

The only potential downside to the afternoon was the sight of Harry Byrne limping off in the second half but Cullen was optimistic that it was nothing more serious than a knock to the ankle that he had rolled in training that forced him to miss the Stade Francais match.

Cullen said: “He’s okay. Harry did well to get through as much as he did to be fair, what 65 minutes or so, because at the start of the week he didn’t train. He came back in on Thursday and full credit to him he did well. I think he just aggravated his ankle, so hopefully that settles down quite quickly, but yeah, great effort from him.”

The Leinster coach also paid tribute to the performance of young secondrow Joe McCarthy. “Joe has been excellent, hasn’t he, in lots of parts of his game – defensively, some of his counter-rucking, kick pressure, just being a general nuisance and a handful for the opposition.

“His carrying game is very, very strong, so hopefully Joe goes on now and whatever happens in the Six Nations, but again, it’s great exposure for him. Hopefully he gets a few opportunities there to showcase what he can do, but he has a great mindset week-to-week.

“He is always looking to add parts to his game, very, very curious. It’s a great example for a young player to be like that. You can see he throws himself into everything, you see that on the field, but off the field, he is the same as well. So, yeah, great performance from him again.”